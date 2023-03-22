AMTA Announces Call for Massage School Grant Applications funded by Massage Envy

Five $10,000 grants will be awarded to schools to advance the massage therapy profession

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), today announced a second round of massage school grants funded by Massage Envy, to support the future of the massage therapy profession. AMTA is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. Massage Envy is the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare.

Five $10,000 grants, funded by Massage Envy, will be awarded to massage schools in May 2023 to help institutions attract, train and graduate future generations of highly qualified massage therapists. To apply for a grant, school administrators are encouraged to fill out an online application at AMTA's website, detailing how $10,000 would help support their school and students. Applications are open from March 22 to April 22, 2023.

"As the industry leader, Massage Envy is proud to continue supporting massage schools and the future of the profession," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "We've seen firsthand the transformative impact massage therapists can have on their clients and this is just one of the ways we are giving back to the institutions that train these professionals."

Massage Envy does not sponsor or administer the grant program, and Massage Envy is not affiliated with and does not endorse any massage school, including those receiving the grants.

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.



The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

