SAP NS2 announces SAP S/4HANA Cloud as FedRAMP® authorized to manage U.S. government's digital transformation

HERNDON, Va., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) announced the release of their FedRAMP® Joint Authorization Board (JAB) authorized enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud solution, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition (PCE). The authorization allows SAP NS2 to deploy SAP S/4HANA, PCE within their FedRAMP® Moderate secure cloud environment as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution.

FedRAMP® is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.

Starting today, government customers can adopt SAP S/4HANA, PCE Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications in SAP NS2's cloud environment (Cloud Intelligent Enterprise) which is authorized by the FedRAMP® JAB. This cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) offering provides government customers with best-in-class capabilities with the required compliance needed for public sector customers.

"SAP S/4HANA is a globally recognized, premier, tailored-to-fit ERP cloud solution. With the authorization of our FedRAMP® S/4HANA build, we can accelerate the way our public sector customers adopt and innovate with ERP technology," said Lillian Chang, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy, SAP NS2. "This is a monumental steppingstone for the entire public sector industry."

SAP S/4HANA, PCE provides a path for accelerated cloud transformation with a priority on safeguarding mission critical applications and operational data. The SAP NS2 offering is designed to deliver public sector organizations with a cloud ERP solution tailored for government in a FedRAMP® JAB authorized cloud environment.

About SAP NS2

SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) is an independent U.S. subsidiary of SAP, one of the world's leading producers of software for the management of business processes, developing solutions that facilitate effective data processing and information flow across organizations. SAP NS2 enables the secure adoption of U.S. based SAP cloud solutions with an enhanced deployment model that allows our customers to adhere to regulatory compliance requirements and protect their mission-critical workloads. With our secure cloud solutions, SAP NS2 powers SAP's intelligent enterprise for highly regulated customers.

