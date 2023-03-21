PACSUN REVEALS FESTIVAL FASHION FOR PRE-SUMMER 2023 CAMPAIGN

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun has curated fun and expressive music festival season looks with new men, women, and unisex styles. Pacsun's Festival Campaign spotlights the retail leader's creative community by turning the camera on a diverse group of young, independent musicians and artists. In the campaign video, each displays their favorite festival outfit from Pacsun, while expressing their passions and influences, emphasizing how music and fashion can connect and inspire.

Pacsun’s Festival Campaign (PRNewswire)

Pacsun pulled inspiration for its festival fashion from some of the latest runway trends and textures. Featured offerings dominating the scene include Femme Grunge styles, various skirt silhouettes, matching sets, and oversized pieces. Band tees, unique denim, cargo pants, and baggy bottoms are also front and center. The curated collection includes breathable materials for long, hot days and lightweight layering items for chilly nights, all fitting to dance the night away. No matter your festival aesthetic, Pacsun's wide assortment of new arrivals encourages consumers to embrace their individual style and persona.

As part of the campaign, Pacsun will launch select artist merchandise on April 7th, so consumers can represent their favorite artists at highly-anticipated music events this year. Pacsun will also work with macro and micro-influencers for specialized festival-focused content leading up to major music festivals.

Shop available styles now at www.Pacsun.com

Campaign imagery can be downloaded HERE , and the video is HERE .

Pacsun’s Festival Campaign (PRNewswire)

Pacsun Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacsun