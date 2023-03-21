Bowlus provides electricity to explore indefinitely with the Bowlus Power Management System and AeroSolar

The Terra Firma and Heritage follow the Volterra for an all-electric product lineup available immediately

Bowlus delivers ultimate zero-emissions camping experience through exceptional combination of design, luxury and performance

OXNARD, Calif. , March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowlus , the world leader in performance luxury recreation vehicles, today announced its move to be the first fully electric RV company. The move to all-electric follows the success of the Bowlus Volterra, the world's first all-electric RV, which Bowlus launched in August of last year. All models, including the Volterra, Terra Firma, and Heritage, will be fully electric. Founder Geneva Long envisioned the move to an all-electric RV electric ten years ago when she reimagined the original riveted aluminum travel trailer for fully immersive luxury land travel that makes RVing less taxing and more restorative.

Bowlus is the First RV Manufacturer to go All-Electric Across Entire Luxury RV Model Lineup (PRNewswire)

The Bowlus is the perfect electric recreational vehicle due to its incredible aerodynamic and trademarked monocoque shape. Long and her team have engineered the Bowlus brand for lightness with a GVWR ranging from 2,500 lb. to 4,000 lb. depending on the model lineup – about half the weight of existing and concept/ideation trailer trailers -- which means the Bowlus is easily towed by the widest range of electric vehicles for ultimate range in the zero-emission luxury camping experience.

The Bowlus Power Management System, with a capacity of up to 17 kWh (depending on model), when combined with Bowlus Aersolar Solar, allows travelers to be self-sufficient without needing fossil fuels or campgrounds. This step removes the last inconveniences for luxury travelers. Bowlus has pioneered a long list of firsts, including the first lithium-powered RV that could power air conditioning off-grid in 2016, while much of the industry still presents these features in concept RVs.

"Our move to fully electric is important because it sets a precedent," said Geneva Long, founder and CEO of Bowlus. "Where most RV brands use old technology involving propane and gas or traditional batteries, we are making new ground, just like we always have. Picture yourself enjoying nature without the noise of a generator – it's a fully immersive experience to be all-electric."

With roots dating back to 1934, Bowlus' unique trademarked design includes over-the-air updates, the latest in communication systems, luxurious spa-like en-suite features, and premium bedroom and dining areas. Bowlus is known for a history of industry firsts, being the world's first aluminum-riveted travel trailer. The brand is dedicated to innovation in support of the brand's mission to elevate and enhance the luxury traveler's experience.

Last month Bowlus announced their most accessible product, the Heritage edition, with a starting price of $159,000.

About Bowlus

The iconic Bowlus, the first aluminum riveted travel trailer, was reimagined for the 21st Century by Geneva Long, Founder, and CEO of Bowlus, who began conceptualizing the return of the Bowlus brand while at the Wharton School ten years ago. Geneva's passion for Bowlus combines her love for adventure with the challenge of creating a meaningful user-centered, sustainable design. Under Geneva's direction, Bowlus leads the RV category with many firsts, including the launch of the Bowlus Volterra, the first all-electric RV. For more information, visit: https://bowlus.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bowlus