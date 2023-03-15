Equifax Helps Streamline Human Resources Digital Experience with PeopleHQ™

Cloud-Native Platform Delivers People-First Employee Experience for Employers of All Sizes

ATLANTA, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced the launch of the PeopleHQ™ portal, a cloud-native solution that brings together multiple best-in-class employer compliance services in a single, unified experience. PeopleHQ will help HR professionals spend more time supporting their employees while reducing time spent mitigating risk and managing the complexities of multiple HR compliance platforms. PeopleHQ serves employers of any size and supports the total employee journey with an enhanced and connected people-first experience.

EFX logo (PRNewswire)

"Today's employers and employees value a more streamlined, positive onboarding experience as well as more intuitive and integrated HR systems," said Joe Muchnick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Employer Services and Talent Solutions, Equifax Workforce Solutions. "PeopleHQ helps support both, providing HR professionals a more unified experience and supporting our commitment to make it easier for customers, including payroll and other HR service providers, to work with us."

Powered by the Equifax Cloud™ and leveraging industry-leading security measures, the PeopleHQ portal brings together several benefits for both employers and employees. Employers will gain access to a more seamless experience with a single login for available Equifax Workforce Solutions services, as well as advanced self-service functionality and easier integrations with existing workflows, applicant tracking systems (ATS), payroll providers, and human resources information systems (HRIS). Employees will benefit from a more positive onboarding experience, thanks to a single new hire onboarding interface and a mobile-first, more accessible design. In addition, the platform includes integrated support functionality to help ensure users can access Frequently Asked Questions and Knowledge Base articles at any point in the process.

PeopleHQ will house Equifax services including:

The Work Number ® enhanced employer experience (currently available): A one-stop-shop for verification services, including enhanced self-service capabilities, integrated support and on-demand reporting. A one-stop-shop for verification services, including enhanced self-service capabilities, integrated support and on-demand reporting.

I-9 HQ™ including I-9 Anywhere ® , I-9 Inspect™, and I-9 Conversion (planned for second quarter 2023): An industry-leading I-9 management platform designed to provide a simpler, more efficient and timely I-9 process for both new hires and HR teams. An industry-leading I-9 management platform designed to provide a simpler, more efficient and timely I-9 process for both new hires and HR teams.

ACA HQ™ (planned for second quarter 2023): Will offer best-in-class Affordable Care Act (ACA) capabilities that help employers meet the needs of their employees while also reducing risk for penalties. Will offer best-in-class Affordable Care Act (ACA) capabilities that help employers meet the needs of their employees while also reducing risk for penalties.

Additional onboarding and offboarding services are planned for 2023 and beyond. For more information on PeopleHQ, click here.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Daniel Jenkins for Equifax

mediainquiries@equifax.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equifax Inc.