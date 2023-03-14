Leading Nutrition Conglomerate H&H Group to Explore Blockchain and AI-driven CRM with Phoenix and APEX Technologies

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&H Group, a Hong-Kong headquartered health and nutrition conglomerate, is working with blockchain technology platform Phoenix along with leading China-based consumer AI company APEX Technologies to explore applications of cutting-edge technologies surrounding blockchain, AI, and federated learning for enhancing CRM and customer experience in the Greater China region.

h&h group (PRNewswire)

H&H Group is a global health and wellness conglomerate with over 3400 employees across 16 countries, with research centers in China, Australia, France, and Switzerland. H&H Group has been working closely with Shanghai-based, Tencent-backed APEX Technologies - using APEX's proprietary big data platform NEXUS for consumer analytics to optimize CRM and customer experience. Now the group is looking to explore further ways to enhance its digital CRM initiatives via adding blockchain and AI to the tech stack through working Phoenix as a technology partner alongside APEX Technologies.

Phoenix, a strategic blockchain technology affiliate of APEX Technologies, has worked together with APEX to develop a proprietary China-focused Web 3 CRM solution that has turnkey integration with the WeChat ecosystem, including WeChat Commerce. The solution will enable B2C companies such as H&H Group to have capabilities such as on-chain reward points, NFT rewards, federated learning, and enhanced consumer privacy features. H&H Group will explore and test using this solution to increase consumer engagement, CRM efficacy, and loyalty points program effectiveness.

Additionally, federated learning as a technology has been proliferating in adoption China faster than other regions worldwide, led by tech firms such as Tencent's Webank. This new cooperation enables H&H Group test multi-party federated AI with the other 300+ organizations in APEX Technologies' client base to enrich customer insights.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE APEX Technologies