GALLS® Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek

The honor, bestowed by Newsweek and partner, Plant-A-Insights, emphasizes GALLS' mission to create a safe, happy, and healthy workplace.

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLS®, the nation's leading supplier serving America's public safety professionals, has been named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023" by Newsweek.

GALLS receives Newsweek Award for America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 (PRNewswire)

"Our company culture is at the core of GALLS' success," Mike Fadden , CEO of GALLS, commented.

Newsweek, a premier news magazine and website, partnered with Plant-A Insights, a provider of market research, to complete an independent study at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the United States. Respondents were asked about a broad range of key drivers of employee satisfaction, including corporate culture, proactive management of a diverse workforce, sustainability and awareness, compensation and benefits, training and career progression, work-life balance, working environment, and company image.

"With the word 'diversity' attracting so much attention from companies, it can be tough for job applicants, customers, and potential business partners to tell who is serious about supporting a diverse workforce," said Mike Fadden, CEO at Galls. "Our company culture is at the core of GALLS' success, and we continue strengthening our diversity efforts to create a healthier and happier workplace. Achieving a 4.5 score in America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity survey, we are well on our way."

About GALLS®:

Galls® proudly serves America's Public Safety and Military professionals with the broadest selection of uniforms, equipment, and solutions along with relentless service. Over one million Law Enforcement, Firefighting, Emergency Medical, Federal, Military, Corrections, Security, Postal, Public Transportation, and other essential workers each year trust Galls as their service provider.

