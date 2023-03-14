Blackbaud Strengthening Efforts to Support "Citizen Developers"

Maine-based nonprofit Preble Street demonstrates productivity increases

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is doubling down on its efforts to support customers in developing the cutting edge low-code development skills that promise to democratize the social impact software space.

"We fuel social impact by unleashing efficiency in the business offices of nonprofits. Our core solutions like Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® offer essential tools for digital transformation to help organizations work more effectively. You add to this the flexibility to adapt these tools to their own hyper-specific needs, and the benefits reverberate across communities," said Heather McLean, Developer and Partner Success Manager, Blackbaud.

Blackbaud customer Preble Street responds to crises of homelessness, housing scarcity, hunger, and poverty in Maine, through its shelters, street outreach, emergency food initiatives, health services, anti-human-trafficking services, and other partnerships and programs. To fulfill its mission, Preble Street relies on Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT – the leading solution for fundraising and relationship management.

Nicole Holt, Preble Street's Data Systems Project Manager, uses Blackbaud's training and resources to skill up as a low-code developer, a relatively new skill set for nonprofit professionals. A pioneer in low-code technology for the social impact space, Blackbaud offers 10 certified connectors to the Microsoft Power Platform. These connectors allow low-code developers like Holt to connect Blackbaud software to a wide ecosystem of third-party applications and templates without requiring a "pro-code" development background. Blackbaud is now focused on expanding offerings for low-code app and automation "citizen developers" like Holt through accelerator programs, user groups, and other virtual and in-person training opportunities.

Holt, one of the earliest adopters of low-code technology, explains: "More than 20 of our processes are now automated, which has improved our ability to manage volume and taken away the administrative burden on staff. Our staff are now able to focus on what's most important to accomplishing our mission and advocating for solutions to homelessness, poverty, and hunger."

Jerry Needel, vice president of product management and innovation, Blackbaud says: "The benefits that Nicole has highlighted are exactly why we're so passionate about providing developer training to the nonprofit community. We're connecting the dots between data, information and user workflows between departments and groups, in a way that's flexible and works seamlessly for a variety of channels and mechanisms across a broad range of organizations."

With the low-code tools Holt has built to connect core systems and processes for Preble Street's programs, she reports that the organization has reduced time spent on routine administrative tasks by 10 hours per week, as well as uncovered new opportunities to grow fundraising to support their mission.

Blackbaud customers can easily access templates and tutorials to create similar automations through Blackbaud's free Microsoft Power Platform resource library and the peer driven Blackbaud Community, which features an engaged Microsoft Power Platform user group.

Blackbaud is now expanding its accelerator and training programming to reach more nonprofit employees like Holt. Upcoming programming includes:

Power Platform webinar series to help educate our next wave of Microsoft Power Platform users, featuring users like Holt.

Microsoft Power Platform Regional In-Person Workshops hosted by

Blackbaud and Microsoft. The first workshop will take place in Arlington, VA on April 6 and the second in Chicago on May 16 . hosted byBlackbaud and Microsoft. The first workshop will take place inand the second in

bbdevdays , a virtual conference that brings together a community of pro-code and low-code developers, including three days of learning, code sharing and networking, complete with Blackbaud product announcements, product expert sessions, trainings, skills labs and more.

