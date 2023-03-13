Schiphol and Pangiam innovate with artificial intelligence in security process

MCLEAN, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Schiphol Group is starting a collaboration with security technology company Pangiam to develop a new way to screen hand baggage quickly and safely. The new technology, powered by artificial intelligence, could eventually help enable travellers to go through security checks faster, without compromising on safety.

The aim of the collaboration is to explore how Pangiam's new technology can speed up hand baggage screening at Schiphol and other airports. The technology uses artificial intelligence and algorithms to analyse images of hand baggage and identify prohibited items and other security risks. Part of that process is currently carried out by security staff. In the future, the technology could support employees in this and speed up the process for travellers.

"We are fully committed to recruiting security colleagues and have been increasing the productivity of our security equipment recently, of course without compromising on the quality of security. In the future, this collaboration can contribute to more comfort for travellers thanks to secure and faster hand baggage screening." – Philip van Noort, Director Security at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

"Royal Schiphol Group has an international reputation for innovation and excellence in technology. This collaboration allows us to bring the benefits of artificial intelligence to the security checkpoint and improve the process," says Alexis Long, Head of Project DARTMOUTH at Pangiam.

Schiphol is the first major European airport to support Project DARTMOUTH, a collaboration between Pangiam and Google Cloud. Schiphol is testing the new technology in practice and on a small scale in order for the self-learning system to be developed further. The technology can be applied to existing hardware and equipment, such as Schiphol's CT scans. It can also be used in combination with other software. If the technology meets all requirements and European regulations, and the trial period is successful, it will be implemented at scale. Schiphol is working closely with the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism on this trial.

The collaboration between Pangiam and Schiphol is part of a wider programme to accelerate the innovation and development of promising in-house and partner technology solutions.

