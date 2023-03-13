PLANET FITNESS ADDS NEW EXCLUSIVE PERKS AND DISCOUNTS FOR MEMBERS

Planet Fitness members can unlock Perks from popular brands like Chewy, H&R Block, Sam's Club and more for a limited time

HAMPTON, N.H., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is adding new, limited-time only Perks now available to Planet Fitness and PF Black Card® members from brands like Chewy, H&R Block, Sam's Club and more. Planet Fitness' Perks program gives all members access to unlock special deals and offers* from popular brands year-round, providing more value and making fitness even more rewarding. Anyone interested in joining Planet Fitness can take advantage of these discounts and find their nearest club or join online here. Dates to redeem discounts vary by offer.

"We're thrilled to continue elevating Planet Fitness members' experiences both inside and outside of our clubs. Through our continuous stream of new Perks, we offer members incredible discounts from brands they love that add value and savings to their lives," said Sherrill Kaplan, Planet Fitness' Chief Digital Officer. Given the success of these Perks offerings, we'll continue looking for ways we can help members save all year long."

In an effort to further provide everyday value, Planet Fitness members are eligible for a variety of Perks in the form of discounts and special offers from its many partners, available in the PF App under "Perks." Current and upcoming offers include**:

Chewy : Stock up on your furry friend's everyday essentials – from food to toys to treats – PF Black Card® members can receive $20 off their first purchase of $49 or more. Plus, all Planet Fitness members can enjoy 20 percent off their first Chewy RX purchase, now through April 15 .

H&R Block : Take the stress out of filing your taxes with H&R Block (and with heart-pumping exercises at Planet Fitness). From now through April 19 , Planet Fitness members can receive 20 percent off all DIY online tax filing products.

Vivid Seats: From sports to concerts to theater events, Vivid Seats is offering a one-of-a-kind deal to Planet Fitness members where they can receive $25 off any $250 or more ticket order from now through June. Bring the energy and the savings to those summer concerts!

Sam's Club : Planet Fitness members can stock up on essentials from Sam's Club now through the end of 2023 with an exclusive year-long membership offer.

Bose : With Bose, Planet Fitness members can jam to their favorite tunes and take $80 off the Bose Portable Smart Speaker now through March 31 .

Well Told : Planet Fitness members can shop uniquely personalized drinkware and gifts to inspire their goals, commemorate a milestone, or give someone the best gift ever with Well Told. Now through April 1 , all Planet Fitness members can enjoy 25 percent off orders of $25 or more.

Lokai: Find balance between the highs and lows and experience Lokai for 25 percent off now through May 31 . With every Lokai purchase, the Company donates 10 percent of net profits to charity partners bringing balance to our world.

To view all Planet Fitness membership Perks, download the Planet Fitness App or visit Planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks.

*Promotion timing varies by offer.

**See complete offer details for full terms and conditions at Planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks.

Chewy

$20 off PF Black Card® members' first purchase of $49 or more and 20 percent off all Planet Fitness members' first Chewy RX purchase from 2/14/23-4/15/23.

H&R Block

20 percent off all DIY online tax filing products for all Planet Fitness members from 1/09/23-4/18/23.

Vivid Seats

$25 off any $250+ ticket order for all Planet Fitness members from 1/09/23-6/30/23.

Sam's Club

Access an exclusive Sam's Club membership offer from 1/09/23-12/31/23.

Bose

All Planet Fitness members can save $80 on the Bose Portable Smart Speaker from 2/27-3/31/23

Well Told

25 percent off orders of $25 or more for all Planet Fitness members between 1/30/23-4/01/23.

Lokai

25 percent off products for all Planet Fitness members from 2/01/23-5/31/23.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had approximately 17 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

