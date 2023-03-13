NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Launches "NX-GREEN Calculator," Tool for Calculating CO2 Emissions in International Transport

TOKYO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. launched an "NX-GREEN Calculator," a tool for calculating CO2 emissions from international air, ocean, truck, and rail transport, on March 6.

Service overview and features

The "NX-GREEN Calculator" is a service that calculates and visualizes CO2 emissions from origin to destination for international air, ocean (including river barge), truck, and rail transport when users simply enter the origin and destination of a shipment, the quantity and weight of goods being shipped, and the transport mode(s) involved.

Meticulous calculations of distances between airports, ports, and rail freight stations as well as between origins and destinations worldwide identified by city name or postal code allow for more precise estimates of CO2 emissions. The service also enables users to calculate emissions for each leg of a complex transport route by specifying transit points and total emissions for multiple shipments based on transport data for a given period. The calculator will be offered in three languages (Japanese, English, and simplified Chinese) for global use. It can be accessed on NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS' website.

*Japanese, English, and Chinese are available by clicking the language switch button on the calculation input page.

Background to service development

The Nippon Express Group has positioned "tackling climate change" as one of the material issues it must address in realizing its long-term vision of becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market. The Group has also developed and released "One-Stop Navi" and "EcoTrans Navi," tools for visualizing CO2 emissions from domestic transport.

The Nippon Express Group is offering this latest tool to encourage greater ESG management among its customers, supporting their efforts to reduce CO2 emissions by visualizing CO2 emissions for international transport as well. The Nippon Express Group will continue reducing the environmental impact of logistics and working to achieve sustainable societies by helping build resource-saving and recycling-oriented communities.

