Tom Claps to Join GHRA as Managing Director - Legal & Regulatory Analyst

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gordon Haskett Research Advisors (GHRA) is pleased to announce that Thomas Claps, Esq. will join as Managing Director - Legal & Regulatory Analyst - later in 2023.

Tom has been a Legal and Regulatory Analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group for 11 years, analyzing legal and regulatory events impacting financial markets, including "bet the company" litigation. Tom's work is extremely differentiated and unique on Wall Street. Tom handicaps outcomes and financial exposure for public companies facing litigation and regulatory matters. He provides both deep-dive reports and real-time updates from ongoing trials, providing investors with critical analysis of potential financial risks and timing catalysts. Tom complements his legal expertise with access to Plaintiffs' attorneys, C-suite executives, and regulators, and by attending market-moving legal proceedings. Previously, Tom spent 13 years at Skadden Arps defending companies in a wide variety of corporate litigation matters, and acted as lead trial counsel in numerous trials and appeals. He earned a BA from Cornell University and a JD, cum laude from Seton Hall University School of Law.

John Argenti, President of GHRA, commented that "Portfolio Managers and Analysts praise Tom for his ability to synthesize complex legal issues and assess their potential impact on a company's financial outlook. His insights and service are truly unique, and we look forward to providing them to our clients." Tom Claps stated that "I'm thrilled to join Gordon Haskett and its team of dedicated professionals. This is a firm that is solely focused on providing institutional investors with highly differentiated and actionable research. Companies are experiencing unprecedented legal issues and investors need to be fully aware of the potential financial risks and timing catalysts. I look forward to continuing my work with investors as we navigate these issues together."

About Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

GHRA is an independent research boutique that publishes highly differentiated, independent research from top analysts for a targeted group of institutional investors. GHRA's analysts enjoy the support of senior salespeople dedicated to research, firm investments in proprietary data, and intellectual autonomy unencumbered by larger firm conflicts.

GHRA's current research platforms include: (1) Event-Driven: Don Bilson generates unique insights and ideas by analyzing and often anticipating significant strategic events such as M&A, activism, spin-offs and restructurings. (2) Retail: Chuck Grom leads a senior team focused on Broadline, Hardline, Dollar and Off-Price retailers, utilizing proprietary GHRA data. Chuck is #1 ranked in I.I.'s All-America Research poll for Independent Research Providers (IRPs) and has historically ranked #1 and #2 for retail in I.I. and Greenwich. (3) Restaurants: Jeff Farmer is highly regarded for his rigorous valuation & thematic work and 15 years' experience, and at GHRA leverages unique geolocation, web and other data. He is part of GHRA's I.I. #1 ranked IRP All America research team and was ranked #3 in consumer in 2022. (4) Consumer/Internet: Jonathan Rich provides timely and accurate coverage of consumer events, as well as macro consumer trends, consumer internet names, and IPOs pre- and post-launch. (5) P/C Insurance: Bill Wilt combines deep industry relationships with in-depth research and works with both investors and industry executives as clients. (6) Consumer Internet: Bobby Mollins leverages unique data resources including web tracking, bookings, geolocation and other data for insights on large consumer internet names including OTAs, Mobility etc. (7) Jet Tracker: our proprietary platform flags possible signposts of M&A, strategic partnerships, activism, etc.

