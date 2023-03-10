TEAMSTERS LOCAL 639 REACHES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH KEOLIS TRANSPORTATION

MANASSAS, Va., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 639 has reached a tentative agreement with Keolis Transportation. The collective bargaining agreement, covering 150 drivers who provide commuter transit and paratransit services in Manassas and Woodbridge, will be put to a membership vote on Sunday, March 12. If the contract is ratified, bus services could resume as soon as the following day.

"After being on strike for nearly a month, we are proud have reached an agreement for these incredibly resilient, brave men and women. They stood strong in spite of incredible adversity," said Bill Davis, Local 639 Secretary-Treasurer. "The strike produced economic results for the membership – this is a fair agreement that we believe will get Prince William and Stafford Counties back up and running."

Members of the media are being invited to hear the results of the ratification vote.





What: Ratification vote between Keolis Transportation and Teamsters Local 639

When: Sunday, March 12. Voting begins at 10 a.m. Results will be announced shortly after 12 p.m.

Where: OmniRide Western Facility



7850 Doane Drive, Manassas, VA

Attendees: Local 639 members and officers

Interviews: Available upon request.







Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

