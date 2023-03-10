New Research Presents Evidence Positive Action Program Associated with Lower Adolescent Substance Abuse in Chicago Public Schools

Results From Multi-Year Randomized Controlled Trial, Included in Peer-Reviewed Article, Published in Substance Use & Misuse

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Positive Action Program has significant effects on substance use in adolescents, resulting in fewer reported experiences with substance abuse, according to an article recently published in Substance Use & Misuse. The program is developed by Positive Action, Inc. ("PAI"), the leading education and technology company for evidence-based social and emotional learning (SEL) programs.

(PRNewsfoto/Positive Action, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"This research strengthens the scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of the Positive Action Program."

The study examined data from a longitudinal matched-pairs cluster-randomized control trial conducted in Chicago Public Schools. A diverse, dynamic cohort of approximately 1,200 students from 14 low-performing schools were assessed at eight points of time, between grades 3-8, across a six-year period.

Students in Positive Action Program schools reported fewer experiences with drinking, getting drunk, and overall substance use compared to those in control schools. Researchers noted significant indirect effects of the Positive Action Program on substance use via changes in self-control.

"Although the worst of the pandemic may be behind us, students continue to face a variety of challenges not only involving mental health and learning loss, but the risk of substance abuse as well," said Alex Allred, the CEO of PAI. "This research strengthens the scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of the Positive Action Program in helping students avoid substance abuse."

Data for the study were obtained as part of a randomized controlled trial funded by grants from the Institute of Education Sciences, U.S. Department of Education.

"Substance use is a multifaceted behavior that requires a multifaceted approach to address. Guided by the Theory of Triadic Influence (TTI), we selected three mediation variables (i.e., self-control, affiliation with peers who engage in deviant behaviors, and school attachment). Not only did the results show relative improvements in substance use behaviors, self-control and peer affiliation, but also, the mediating effect of self-control on the Positive Action Program's impact on substance use behaviors," said Niloofar Bavarian, associate professor at California State University Long Beach and co-investigator of the study.

Read the abstract of the study, entitled, "Mechanisms of Influence on Youth Substance Use for a Social-Emotional and Character Development Program: A Theory-Based Approach" by Niloofar Bavarian, et al., which appears in Issue 12, Volume 57 of The Substance Use & Misuse published in September 2022, here: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10826084.2022.2120359

About Positive Action, Inc.

Positive Action, Inc. (PAI) is the leading education and technology company for evidence-based social and emotional learning (SEL) programs. Developed by founder Dr. Carol Allred beginning in 1973 and first published in 1982, our PreK-12 programs are based on the intuitive philosophy that we feel good about ourselves when we do positive actions. We offer one of the only SEL programs proven to simultaneously improve student academic achievement and behavior in multiple, multi-year randomized controlled trials, the highest standard of evidence-based education. Our programs have earned prestigious accolades from numerous institutions, including the U.S. Department of Education and The Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL). For more information, visit: https://www.positiveaction.net/.

Media Contact: media@positiveaction.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Positive Action, Inc.