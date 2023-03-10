COSORI Adds Efficient & Affordable Pressure Cooker to Multi-Cooker Line for Busy Lifestyles

Cook up to 70 percent faster than traditional cooking methods with the COSORI 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesync Co's premier kitchen appliance company, COSORI, the number one air fryer brand* that promotes nutritious, healthy living, announces the launch of its newest addition to the multi-cooker family, the COSORI 6-Quart Pressure Cooker. Combining a range of cooking methods and food-specific presets, the pressure cooker does the work of multiple appliances all-in-one and is ready to handle any meal in record time.

The COSORI 6-Quart Pressure Cooker is efficient, versatile and convenient, allowing for any household to make delicious and healthy meals at home, cooking 70 percent faster compared to traditional ovens. This innovative kitchen appliance is multi-functional with a delay start up to 24 hours, 13 customizable preset programs, eight pressure cooking modes (pressure cook, stew/broth, meat/poultry, bean/grain, rice, steam and oatmeal/porridge) and five non-pressure-cooking modes (sterilize, slow cook, sauté, ferment and sous vide).

"At COSORI we're passionate about empowering busy families to eat healthy, nutritious meals with minimal effort, which is why we're excited to launch the 6-Quart Pressure Cooker," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltc. "By adding newest addition to our innovative selection of product offerings at COSORI with the 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, we wanted to provide an easy and versatile appliance for our customers to cook worry-free delicious and healthy meals in record time, perfect for busy lifestyles."

Featuring fingerprint-resistant, dishwasher-safe accessories, the COSORI 6-Quart Pressure Cooker is designed for easy clean-up, and the cord holder in the base keeps storage organized. With more than ten safety features, including an anti-scald and anti-slip design and a steam vent release switch that automatically resets when the lid is closed, the COSORI 6-Quart Pressure Cooker is a safe and user-friendly appliance that takes the stress out of meal preparation.

The COSORI 6-Quart Pressure Cooker is now available on COSORI.com or Amazon for $89.99. For additional information, visit COSORI.com.

About COSORI

Launched in 2016, COSORI offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food, even when they have a full plate. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, COSORI has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Awards include Newsweek America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022, iF Design Award, German Innovation Award, and more. To learn more, visit COSORI.com.

*Source: Stackline data for U.S. Amazon Sales

