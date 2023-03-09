Natural Grocers® Kicks off Fifth Annual Beat the Time Change Blues Event

Company treats customers to spectacular savings, freebies and sweepstakes, March 11-14, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mnemonic phrase "spring forward, fall back" may help many remember which way to adjust the clock at the start and end of daylight saving time, but Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., wants to help make this adjustment a bit more enjoyable with its fifth annual Beat the Time Change Blues event, March 11 – 14, 2023. The event is intentionally slated to run before and after the actual time change, to soften the blow of "losing an hour". Customers will enjoy spectacular savings, free samples and sweepstakes at all participating Natural Grocers stores.

Though you're losing an hour, you can gain savings on high-quality products from March 11-14 at Natural Grocers. (PRNewswire)

Make the adjustment of losing an hour a bit more enjoyable with Natural Grocers.

FREE COFFEE & COFFEE HACKS

Wake up and smell the extra cup of coffee after that hour of sleep vanishes with Natural Grocers!

Saturday, March 11 : The first 200 customers at each store will receive a FREE sample size packet of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee (1.75 oz). [i]

Coffee Hacks: Super-fuel your first mugful and " Super-fuel your first mugful and " Hack Your Coffee " this March with deliciously easy Natural Grocers essentials and tips.

SWEEPSTAKES

Customers can enter in-store to WIN FREE COFFEE FOR ONE YEAR. One grand prize winner will win a weekend getaway for two to Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, AZ. Why Tucson? Arizona doesn't participate in the daylight-saving time change.[ii]

DAYLIGHT SAVING BUSTERS

With up to 55% off Natural Grocers' already Always Affordable PricesSM, customers may lose an hour, but they'll gain with savings[iii] on high-quality products, March 11 – 14, such as:

Wild Planet Foods® Wild Skipjack Tuna ( $1.85 / 5 oz.)

Riot Energy Organic Energy Drinks (2 for $3 / 16 oz.)

Solgar® Liquid Melatonin 10 mg ( $7.49 / 2 oz.)

Evolution Fresh® Select Organic Juices ( $3.15 each / 15.2 oz.)

END DAYLIGHT SAVING PETITION

Even though the time change technically only steals one hour, studies have demonstrated increased risks of heart attacks, injuries and accidents associated with the disruption of sleep and the efforts it takes to synchronize the body's internal clock.* Join Natural Grocers' mission to create a healthier America and advocate to end Daylight Saving Time by signing this petition.

SPRING FORWARD INTO WELLNESS ROUTINES

For those looking to establish long-term habits to support their health, Natural Grocers is the affordable, friendly and knowledgeable place to shop, no matter the time zone! Customers can continue stretching their dollars with 46% off Natural Grocers' Always AffordableSM prices on select products in every department from March 1 -25.[iv] In addition, Natural Grocers is offering:

Super Supplement Sale: Known for its wide array of premium quality supplements, customers can save up to 50% on select Natural Grocers Brand Supplements through March 31 . [v]

Natural Grocers : Mix and match with pre-seasoned, ready-to-cook seafood, side dishes and frozen veggies for a delicious, healthy meal that is ready from package to plate in under 20 minutes. good4u® Seafood Meals in Minutes : Mix and match with pre-seasoned, ready-to-cook seafood, side dishes and frozen veggies for a delicious, healthy meal that is ready from package to plate in under 20 minutes.

Natural Grocers good4u {N}Power® Meal Deals: {N}power members will enjoy additional savings while simplifying meal planning and preparation with nutritious and delicious recipes like Natural Grocers $14 ). [vi] View all active : {N}power members will enjoy additional savings while simplifying meal planning and preparation with nutritious and delicious recipes like Natural Grocers Burrito Bowls (feed a family of four for under).View all active good4u Meal Deals here

AMERICA'S NUTRITION EDUCATION EXPERTSSM

For those who aren't sure where to start on their path to wellness, Natural Grocers provides FREE one-on-one, in-person Nutrition Health Coaching services and offers a vast selection of customer literature and resources to support its communities.

For more educational resources, information on current sales, sweepstakes, recipes and events, customers can pick up Vol. 68 of the March Health Hotline in every Natural Grocers store or view it online, here.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the recent addition of its newest store in the Central Park area of Denver, CO, the Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offer redeemable only in store, on 03/11/23 for the first 200 customers at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal respondents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 3/11/2023 and ends on 3/14/2023. Must enter in-store. One winner per store will receive a $110 Natural Grocers Gift card, equal to approximately the value of twelve 10-ounce bags of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coffee, valued at $7.99 per bag plus tax. One grand prize winner company-wide will win a weekend getaway at Lowes Ventana Canyon Resort or $2,500 in cash, at sponsor's sole discretion. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible for this offer. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[iii] Offers available only from 3/11/2023 to 3/14/2023, only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. All discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iv] Offers available only from 3/01/23 to 3/25/23 and are redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers. Any stated discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemable for gift cards, store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[v] Offers valid through 3/31/23 and are redeemable only for in-store purchases at all participating Natural Grocers. Any stated discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemable for gift cards, store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[vi] ENTER PHONE NUMBER AT CHECKOUT TO REDEEM. Offer is available only to registered {N}power members. Under price reflects 1/3lb of 1 yellow onion, 1/2 of 1 bag of bulk basmati or jasmine rice, 1/2 of 1 bag of cheese and 1/2 can of corn. Price excludes tax. This offer ends March 31, 2023, and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

*Source: Sandhu, A., Seth, M., & Gurm, H. S. (2014). Daylight savings time and myocardial infarction. Open Heart, 1(1). doi: 10.1136/openhrt-2013-000019

Customers can enter to win FREE coffee for one year with Natural Grocers. (PRNewswire)

One grand prize winner will win a weekend getaway for 2 to Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, AZ. (PRNewswire)

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

