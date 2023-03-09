Female-owned biotech startup, Tiamat Sciences raise an extension of $2M to accelerate product validation and strategic partnerships

DURHAM, N.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotechnology startup Tiamat Sciences today announced its $2 million seed-extension financing round led by 8090 Industries with participation from new and existing investors . Using the power of plants, Tiamat provides animal-free recombinant growth factors with a highly flexible technology, at a fraction of their cost and with a reduced carbon footprint. The new funds will accelerate product validation in the cellular agriculture and regenerative medicine markets and establish strategic partnerships with industry leaders.

This financing round comes as the startup gears up for rapid growth, with recent expansion into new markets.

Along with 8090 Industries, who led this seed-extension round, True ventures, Social impact capital, Cantos, Portfolia, Alexandria, Siddhi Capital, Sara Murray, Seed folio, Sustainable Food Ventures and Exponential Impact also participated in this financing round. This brings the total fund raised by Tiamat Sciences to $5.4M.

"At 8090 Industries, we help build breakthroughs into category defining industrial juggernauts focused on decarbonizing every sector, which is why we're incredibly excited to back France and her team at Tiamat – as they pioneer industrial-scale production of growth factors with their proprietary animal-free recombinant proteins that are 10x cheaper than the market today with plans to drive down costs by 1,000x in a few years. With several engagements with leading protein companies already underway while its technology shows further promise for regenerative medicine and pharma, Tiamat is off to a fast start and industry leaders have taken serious notice." said Rayyan Islam, Co-Founder and General Partner of 8090 Industries.

This comes on the heels of Tiamat Sciences' recent successes, which include new products in the portfolio, a new patent, and an increase of 1000x of the yield in only 6 months.

As Tiamat Sciences is moving toward new products and markets with this round of funding, the company Tiamat Sciences is preparing for production in March 2023 to commercialize its products to empower the biotechnology revolution of Cellular Agriculture and Regenerative Medicine.

Tiamat is preparing for their next round of funding in 2023 to achieve the site expansion in North Carolina and Belgium ahead of schedule, continuing to supply the growing demand of growth factors. "Tiamat's most versatile platform gives the flexibility the nascent markets need to validate and succeed in each stage of development." said France-Emmanuelle Adil, Founder and CEO of Tiamat Sciences.

Key partner in this journey is Ryan Bethencourt, CEO of Wild Earth, as an advisor and collaborator. These partnerships give Tiamat Sciences access to market expertise as they work to bring their products to market.

About Tiamat Sciences:

Tiamat Sciences is reinventing recombinant proteins to fuel the next generation of biotech companies across cellular agriculture, regenerative medicine, vaccine production, and more. Using the power of plants, Tiamat provides animal-free recombinant proteins at a fraction of their cost with a reduced carbon footprint. The team is on track to become a fast-growing supplier of recombinant proteins.

For more information, please visit www.tiamat-sciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About 8090 Industries:

8090 Industries is an investment firm focused on leading the next industrial revolution. Partnered with over 20 industry leaders, 8090 Industries leverages its collective expertise and strategic assets to invest in and accelerate breakthrough technologies into industrial juggernauts. The firm's flagship Decarbonization initiative focuses on transforming the industrial complex with breakthrough, zero-carbon technologies and significant economic advantages. Select investments include Cemvita Factory, Infinium, Gold Hydrogen, Addionics, Quaise, Circ and Liberation Labs.

For more information, please visit https://www.8090industries.com

