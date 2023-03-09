etisalat by e& chooses IBM to help operationalize sustainability across their businesses

Aims to accelerate etisalat by e& sustainability initiatives using IBM software

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and etisalat by e&, announced that the company will leverage IBM sustainability software to help advance etisalat by e& company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

etisalat by e& is committed to a progressive journey of monitoring, benchmarking, and enhancing its economic, environmental, and social performance. This effort aims to define clear ESG goals and the roadmap to achieve them, demonstrating the company's commitment to their sustainability and corporate responsibility.

etisalat by e& aims to establish a sustainability foundation and set a path to achieve ESG goals through the use of technology, including IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite for real estate and facilities operations and IBM Maximo Application Suite for intelligent asset management. Additionally, by leveraging IBM Turbonomic and IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps , IBM can also help etisalat by e& to increase the efficiency of their data center and cloud environments and scale their workloads more dynamically.

"We look forward to using IBM's technologies in the area of data, AI and automation to explore opportunities to support our ESG and sustainability goals, which are at the heart of our business model. This can help reinforce our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that have a meaningful impact on people's lives and establish us as a valued provider," said Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology Officer, etisalat by e&.

etisalat by e& has shown a strong dedication to its ESG agenda, making significant progress towards its sustainability goals. At COP27 in 2022, e& committed to achieving net zero emissions from its operations by 2030 and actively contributing to global climate action. The company is focusing on key initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint through improved energy efficiency and renewable energy sourcing, among others.

In November 2022, etisalat by e& became the first UAE private sector entity to join the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA). The company pledged its commitment and collaboration to UICCA's mission of creating a shared vision and values among public and private entities to build a sustainable future.

"Innovation and our ability to develop solutions for our clients remain critically important for us," said Ana Paula de Jesus Assis, Chair and General Manager for EMEA, IBM. "IBM's software can play an important role in supporting etisalat by e&'s efforts to transform their operational and environmental data into insights that their stakeholders can understand. This is a foundational step to help make sustainability initiatives effective and scalable."

