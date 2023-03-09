Aéropostale Partners with MetaversePlus to Introduce AeroWorld, an Immersive Digital Brand Experience, with Incredible Tesla Giveaway*

AeroWorld Launches with AeroPax NFT Drop on March 23 Which Provides Full Access to AeroWorld and VIP Perks, Including a Chance to Win One of Ten Teslas

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion retailer, Aéropostale and Metaverse pioneer, MetaversePlus are joining forces to bring the fashion brand to the Metaverse. Through the partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment platform, and the owner of Aéropostale, MetaversePlus will design, develop and expand the brand's presence in Web3 through NFTs, world building, as well as offering members only perks and promotions.

AeroPax by Aéropostale (PRNewswire)

The roadmap, which consists of four major phases, includes immersive shopping, socializing and gaming experiences. The first phase, set to launch on March 23, will focus on AeroPax. AeroPax is a collection of one-of-a-kind NFTs, which will build community and give members exclusive perks, including access to limited-edition apparel and VIP promotions. In celebration of the launch, Aéropostale is giving 10 lucky fans the chance to win a Tesla*. The 10 winners will be chosen at random, and no purchase is necessary. Be on the lookout on Aéropostale's social channels for a sneak peak of the AeroPax. Additionally, all AeroPax purchases include a limited-edition hoodie (one per Aeropax, plus shipping/handling fees).

"We're excited to build an immersive and interactive experience for Aéropostale fans and anyone who craves individuality," said Noah Loul, Co-Founder of MetaversePlus. "AeroPax is unique in that we're creating an experience free from real-world limitations and societal standards, where people can be their most authentic selves and join forces with like-minded individuals anywhere, using NFTs and virtual experiences."

The initial collection of 30,000 AeroPax avatars will feature each AeroPax's unique blend of traits, styles, personalities, and abilities—including ultra-rare perks, such as the chance to be featured on one of the brand's popular digital channels. The AeroPax will become the user's property, act as their interactive avatar, and double as their digital access pass to virtual worlds, including the forthcoming metaverse: AeroWorld.

Phase two of the roll out will offer fans a sneak peek into AeroWorld. It will allow users the opportunity to claim unique avatar characters, access virtual and IRL experiences including events and games, and the ability to collect in-game points, which can be redeemed for exclusive AeroPax merch and other VIP perks. Details of phases three and four will be revealed soon.

"We're thrilled to partner with MetaversePlus to build a unique Aéropostale metaverse for the brand's fans and global community," said Naushaba Moeen, EVP, Lifestyle at Authentic. "Through this partnership, we aim to make Aéropostale a leading brand in the Web3 space and help shape the future of of community and customer engagement in the virtual world."

Those interested in early access to Aéropostale's new VIP brand experience AeroWorld can sign up at aeropostale.com/aeropax.

Press kit HERE

*Disclaimer: No purchase nec. 50 US/DC., 18+. Ends 4/30/23. For Rules/eligibility visit aeropostale.com/aeropax

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate approximately $24.4 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in more than 150 countries, including 10,400-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 356,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic's brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About Aéropostale

Aéropostale is a specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories for men and women ages 18-22. Through the brand's Oneness ethos, Aéropostale embraces acceptance, empathy and respect to promote a sense of unity among its loyal customers and in communities around the world. Aéropostale offers a selection of high-quality denim and fashion essentials at compelling values in an innovative and exciting store environment. With over 1,000 locations worldwide, Aéropostale currently operates stores in key territories around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Latin America, South America and the Middle East.

Shop the collection on aeropostale.com .

Follow @aeropostale on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter.

Follow @aeropaxnft on Instagram and Twitter.

About MetaversePlus

Based in Beverly Hills, CA, and founded in 2021, MetaversePlus is a Web3 development company built to empower global brands and organizations to enter the Metaverse today. Created to help leaders keep pace with technology, MetaversePlus acts as an extension of the team to handle all elements of development and execution, from building immersive experiences to project management to unlock new revenue streams. For more information, visit metaverseplus.com .

