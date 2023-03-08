V&S Galvanizing Acquires Korns Galvanizing Company, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V&S Galvanizing, a leading hot-dip galvanizing service provider, has announced the acquisition of Korns Galvanizing Company, Inc.

A premier hot-dip zinc galvanizer of ferrous metals located in Johnstown, PA, Korns Galvanizing Company, Inc. serves over 15 major industrial sectors with applications including fabrications, fasteners, forgings and castings, stampings and more.

"The addition of Korns allows V&S to expand both our capacity and capabilities in the region. There is strong market demand for small kettle galvanizing in the Eastern half of the United States," says Brian Miller, V&S Galvanizing CEO. "Korns complements our current facilities and allows V&S to grow to meet the current market conditions. We are excited to close this acquisition and continue to look for more growth opportunities."

Kathleen Ortel, Korns CEO, added "We are delighted to find a great partner and new home for Korns. The greater Johnstown region has been a focus of pride for my family for more than 100 years. The future looks very promising as a global company like V&S adds Korns to its network of locations."

About Korns Galvanizing

Based in Johnstown, PA, Korns Galvanizing Company is a leading galvanizing provider of castings, stampings, fasteners, and small structural fabrications since 1957.

As a leader in the hot dip galvanizing centrifuge process, Korns Galvanizing is one of the most experienced spin galvanizers in the industry. In addition to the wide range of products Korns hot dip galvanizes, we also pride ourselves on our special packaging, custom delivery and other value-added services that allow us to serve many different industries across a diverse customer base.

About V&S Galvanizing

V&S Galvanizing is a galvanizing service provider that believes in safely doing what we say we'll do and continually investing in our people, our equipment, and our experience to ensure total customer satisfaction.

A Voigt & Schweitzer company and part of Hill & Smith PLC, V&S Galvanizing is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with eight strategically located facilities across the US.

For more information on V&S Galvanizing, visit www.hotdipgalvanizing.com

