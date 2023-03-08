Mapping the Brain? - Free Webinar

Fusion Education Group hosts webinar that will explore the purpose of brain mapping and explain the benefits for adolescents and teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Education Group will host a free webinar with Neurologics to help families understand how brain mapping when used as a diagnostic tool can help improve educational outcomes for students with learning differences.

Fusion Education Group will host a webinar Wednesday March 15 about brain mapping. (PRNewswire)

"Families are innately curious about educational tools," said Colin Hall , Chief Marketing Officer at FEG.

"Families are innately curious about educational tools," said Colin Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at Fusion Education Group (FEG). "Brain mapping is one those tools. We are pleased to continue to introduce families to experts and resources that will support their teen's educational journey."

FEG is a national leader in personalized learning and this month continues its free virtual webinar series when it hosts Neurologics founder Karen Odell-Barber, MS, CISD and Dallas Hack, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Neurologics Scientific Advisory Board. Families can register for the webinar to understand if brain mapping could help their student.

What: Free webinar - Not all brain maps are equal: Who needs one and why?

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. Eastern

How: Register here (Zoom link will be sent following registration)

"Like many diagnostic tools, not all brain maps are created equal," said Neurologics President and founder Karen Odell-Barber, MS, CISD. "We are looking forward to diving into the diagnostic technologies available that can make cognitive assessment useful for learning-challenged students."

Webinar attendees can expect to learn:

How advances in brain imaging have contributed to the understanding of the brain's cognitive functioning (how you think and respond).

Appreciate the distinguishing features of brain mapping though quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) and discriminant matching of biomarkers as compared to other brain imaging modalities.

Understand who can benefit from brain mapping and what the value of a thorough assessment means in the future of specialized education and behavioural healthcare.

Observe the significant impact of qEEG neurometrics and cognitive optimization on the improvement of educational outcomes, mental health symptoms, and maintenance of sobriety.

Odell-Barber founded Neurologics in 2015 and brings more than 25 years of experience as an adolescent and young adult therapist. She is an experienced public speaker and has presented at various behavioral health and neuroscience conferences throughout the US.

COL(R) Hack served as the Director of the Combat Casualty Care Research Program (CCCRP) at USAMRMC, where he coordinated trauma research across the Department of Defense, including a major emphasis on Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). He also has appointments as Adjunct Professor of Neurosurgery, University of Pittsburgh and Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University.

FEG is guided by the fundamental belief in the immense potential in every person; its mission is to help each student flourish, academically, socially, and emotionally. FEG hosts monthly webinars free and open to the public to support parents raising middle and high schoolers. Families can find recent webinars here and additional resources here.

About Fusion Education Group: Fusion Education Group (FEG) is a revolutionary innovator in personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for more than 9,000 middle and high school students, Fusion Academy has 80 campuses in 18 states and the District of Columbia that offer one-to-one instruction. Barnstable Academy offers traditional college prep in a small school setting in New Jersey. Fusion Global Academy offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that serves students in all 50 U.S. states and 33 countries. Learn more about FEG's national events here.

About Neurologics: Headquartered in Southern California, Neurologics is an innovative and highly effective brain function assessment and optimization company utilizing FDA-registered technology and proprietary software. Neurologics Neuroengineering® is applied using qEEG to build and reinforce neural pathways that improve cognitive performance.

(PRNewsfoto/Fusion Education Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fusion Education Group