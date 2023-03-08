Del Monte Foods and Alliance for a Healthier Generation Support Family Wellness During National Nutrition Month

The "Kids Lead the Way for National Nutrition Month" campaign pairs easy recipes with joyful activities to support total wellness.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. is committed to being Growers of Good™ by promoting health and wellness in their communities. As a part of this mission, Del Monte Foods is working with Alliance for a Healthier Generation (Healthier Generation) to celebrate National Nutrition Month in March by providing resources that make it easier and more fun for families to create affordable, nourishing meals and enjoy physical activity together. The program furthers the organizations' joint initiative "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" to support the well-being of youth and communities across the U.S.

Preparing food as a family has many whole-person health benefits, especially for kids. (PRNewswire)

Through the campaign, Del Monte Foods and Healthier Generation provide kid-friendly, affordable, nutritious meal and snack ideas that give children a role in food preparation. Resources are paired with fun, simple activities that will engage kids' bodies and minds and allow the whole family to participate. Best of all, the program will let kids lead the way by giving them the power to choose their own nutrition journey.

Preparing food as a family has many whole-person health benefits, especially for kids. When young people get involved in cooking, not only are they more likely to eat, they can develop math skills, explore their senses, practice creativity, and learn about nutrition. However, with limited time and resources, cooking at home can feel like a burden for caregivers — and on top of that, it can feel hard to find appealing recipes that are affordable and easy as well as nutritious. The National Nutrition Month campaign aims to make this task easier for families.

"Letting kids lead in the kitchen not only improves their nutrition but allows families to come together and make lasting memories," said Bibie Wu, Chief Marketing Officer for Del Monte Foods. "This National Nutrition Month, we want to help all families have access to that opportunity."

Del Monte Foods' partnership with Healthier Generation supports its Growers of Good™ purpose to grow a healthier and more hopeful tomorrow by making nutritious foods more accessible to all. In September 2022, Del Monte Foods pledged to nourish the physical, mental, and social-emotional well-being of youth and communities through a $5 million commitment over the next ten years.

"Bringing families together around shared meals benefits children's physical and social-emotional development," said Kathy Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance for a Healthier Generation. "Our kid-friendly recipes and resources, developed in collaboration with Del Monte Foods, bring joy to the kitchen and make it easy for parents and caregivers to nourish children's bodies and minds with choices they feel good about."

Learn more about planning and preparing healthy, affordable meals for all ages and find kid-friendly recipes to nourish your family at HealthierGeneration.org/DelMonte.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Joyba®, Kitchen Basics®, and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

