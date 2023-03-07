New Version of imc FAMOS 2023 Software with New Assistants, Wizards, and Functions

Comprehensive Analysis of Measurement Data for Engineers and Researchers

BERLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data analysis software imc FAMOS from manufacturer imc Test & Measurement, an Axiometrix Solutions brand, announces the newest version of its data analysis software: imc FAMOS 2023. With new assistants and wizards, it aims for improved usability by making workflows more efficient and supports test engineers, researchers, and technicians with sophisticated data import, analysis, and visualization functions. Microsoft 365 (Office) is fully supported via OLE to add a professional touch to presentations.

imc FAMOS, a comprehensive, powerful, and easy-to-use software for the visualization and analysis of test and measurement data, provides data import from any data source and enables the easy creation of customized format converters. A new Channel Selection Assistant improves the import of multi-channel data such as automotive fieldbus data (e.g. CAN) with intelligent rule-based selection mechanisms. The extended Excel Interface supports bidirectional data exchange in any imaginable way: across multiple files, with multiple sheets, selective ranges, and individually addressable cells.

Among the usability improvements is the full support of FAMOS data files with the standard Microsoft Windows Explorer Preview. It immediately displays a preview of the measurement curve along with imc FAMOS-specific metadata without the need to open imc FAMOS. The improved Quick View Window gives an instant overview of a data set. Visualization graphs now include the popular bubble chart type for multi-dimensional data and allow filling the area between two curves. The new Curve Window Assistant and a completely reworked Function Assistant assure users quick learning curves and get them easily acquainted with abundant functionalities.

For professional presentations, imc FAMOS data curves can now be integrated into Microsoft 365 (Office) documents as OLE objects that embed the entire data content. This allows for dynamic navigation, zooming, and formatting from within Microsoft PowerPoint, for example.

