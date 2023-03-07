PLANO, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, a leading provider of device solutions for Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, and Oncology, introduces the TRAVELER™ Portal Vein Access Series as the newest addition to its portal vein access product portfolio. The product line is designed to meet the challenging needs of physicians accessing the portal vein through the liver during Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS) procedures. TRAVELER supplements Argon's notable 2021 launch of SCORPION® which also supports TIPS procedures.

The TRAVELER Series includes TRAVELER™16, TRAVELER™21, and TRAVELER™38 (PRNewswire)

Argon Medical Devices Modernizes Portal Vein Access with the Launch of the TRAVELER™ Series

TRAVELER is designed to improve component visualization and durability, which are common challenges of the TIPS procedure. "Several innovative features of the TRAVELER set make it easier to access the portal vein compared to other sets on the market. Firstly, the metal cannula is very robust, and the shaping tool allows it to be curved to great degrees without compromising component integrity. Secondly, the puncture needle is longer and seems sharper, making it easier to pass through severely fibrotic liver parenchyma and reach the portal vein, even when there is very distorted anatomy" said Dr. Donna D'Souza, an Interventional Radiologist at the University of Minnesota.

"Our mission is to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through the innovation, manufacturing, and delivery of best-in-class medical devices. Thus, we were compelled to act when we identified an opportunity to simplify complex portal vein access procedures for our customers. We are excited to launch our new TRAVELER products for this purpose and see the positive impact they have on portal access procedures and outcomes in accordance with our mission." said George Leondis, President & CEO of Argon Medical.

The TRAVELER Series, which includes TRAVELER™16, TRAVELER™21, and TRAVELER™38, is now available in the United States and Canada. "The number of TIPS procedures performed worldwide is increasing as the incidence of liver cirrhosis grows. The advantages offered by our TRAVELER products may make these procedures more efficient for the Interventional Radiologists performing them and the patients they serve." said Tom Younker, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Argon Medical.

This is the first of multiple new product launches expected from Argon Medical in 2023.

For more information, visit www.argonmedical.com/traveler.

About Argon Medical Devices

Since its founding in 1972, Argon Medical Devices earned a reputation for delivering innovative products, superior service, and exceptional value for Interventional Radiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Cardiologists worldwide. Argon is proud to have over 1,100 employees, and manufacture products in the United States in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Wisconsin. Argon brands are well-known globally, highlighted by the Option™ELITE IVC Filter, the Cleaner™ Rotational Thrombectomy System, the BioPince™ Ultra Full-core Biopsy Instrument, and SKATER™ Percutaneous Drainage Catheters. By utilizing a well-established sales and marketing infrastructure, Argon serves its global customers through a direct sales organization, and long-standing relationships with medical device distributors and strategic partners.

Scorpion® is a registered trademark of Hatch Medical, LLC.

TRAVELER™16 is a 16Ga needle and is one of three variations in the TRAVELER Series. (PRNewswire)

Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Argon Medical Devices, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Argon Medical Devices, Inc.