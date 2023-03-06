Black Label™ Introduces New Professional Grade Accessories, Fasteners and Maintenance Products for Tropical Hardwood Decks and Cladding

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Forest Products introduces Black Label™ Professional Grade Accessories for industry pros, such as designers, builders, installers, and contractors. Known for its Premium Select Architectural-Grade Ipe and other tropical hardwoods, the brand's new accessories are perfect for installing, beautifying, and maintaining decking, cladding and rainscreen applications.

"As a comprehensive supplier of premium hardwood products, our team is excited to introduce our new Black Label Accessory Products Line created by the highest quality manufacturers, to give professional builders the best installation and maintenance solutions for their projects," said Kris Kanagenthran, Chief Executive Officer, Tropical Forest Products.

Designed to last like the brand's naturally durable hardwoods, Black Label's Clad Clip and Pro Deck Clip systems, with their state-of-the-art proprietary designs, are manufactured using the highest grades of stainless steel and military-grade polymers for maximum performance. Black Label's Accessory Fastening Program offers products in both square-foot coverage kits and as bulk items. The brand's accessories are also packaged in recyclable, reusable and up-cyclable containers designed to keep products in pristine condition.

The Black Label New Accessory Line includes a Tool Kit complete with everything needed for installing your hardwood project, all in one container for ease of installation on the job site without constant returns to the store.

Combined with Black Label Professional Grade Installation Tools, designers and builders are provided with a comprehensive solution package that results in the highest possible installation outcomes and extended project service life all under one collection of systems and one brand of products.

Although Black Label lumber can be left to weather naturally, Black Label's new line of Ipe + Marine Oil Finishes, Wood Cleaner, Brightener and End Sealer enhance and protect the wood with the highest quality oils, resins and waxes available. These products were created to maintain the natural beauty and color variations associated with natural wood decking for years to come with a minimum amount of effort.

With Black Label's Best Practices Guide , Specification Guides and a Comprehensive Resource Library, everything a designer or pro builder needs is at their fingertips. Sustainable lumber and accessories help pro builders exceed their customers' expectations and protect our irreplaceable ecosystems. Visit www.blacklabelwood.com to learn more.

About Tropical Forest Products, the exclusive North American Distributor of Black Label Wood

Tropical Forest Products , a leading hardwood distributor that operates throughout the United States and Canada, was founded with the belief that acquiring lumber of superior quality should be easy and ethical. Its team is made up of passionate people who love everything about forests and their survival. Tropical Forest Products strives to meet every client's need with quality lumber and deliver products on time, maintain commitment to client service, and maintain the best prices in the market.

