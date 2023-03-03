CASE Partners with Crew Collab to Build FrameWork, a First-Ever Nationwide Career Mentoring & Counseling Bridge Between High Schoolers and the Construction Industry

Initial Planning Phase & FrameWork Mentor Recruitment Launching at CONEXPO/CON-AGG

RACINE, Wis., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment is teaming up with nonprofit Crew Collaborative to sponsor and help build from the ground-up an-all new career counseling and mentoring program for high school students interested in the construction industry trades: FrameWork.

"At CASE, we are customer-led in all we do," says Terry Dolan, vice president, CASE Construction Equipment, North America. "It's no secret that our industry has faced labor shortage issues over the past several years, and we can't think of a better way to support our customers than to help identify enthusiastic students who will make incredible contributions to the construction industry."

Crew Collaborative will join CASE in their CONEXPO/CON-AGG booth (#W40800 in West Hall at Las Vegas Convention Center) to solicit stories of how mentors have changed the lives of those in the construction industry and what paths industry veterans would recommend to best begin a career in the trades. They will also gather names of those interested in potentially serving as mentors to interested high school students.

"A couple of months ago, FrameWork was merely an idea on a sheet of paper," says Kristina McMillan, Crew Collaborative Founder and Board Member. "When we brought the initial concept to CASE leadership and asked about their potential partnership on it, they replied 'We're all in.'"

Post CONEXPO/CON-AGG, Crew Collaborative will host an in-person retreat with CASE employees and other industry insiders to build out the program and begin beta testing. A full FrameWork program launch is slated for first quarter of 2024.

"Although CASE has 180 years of experience in the earthmoving business, we are making moves with the speed and agility of a startup," says Dolan. "Partnering with Crew Collaborative to bring the cutting-edge concept of FrameWork to life will have a true impact on the construction industry here in North America and beyond for years to come."

Those interested in potentially mentoring high schoolers about the construction industry can find more information and sign up for updates at https://crewcollab.org/framework/.

About CASE Construction Equipment

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

About Crew Collaborative

Crew Collaborative is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with an eye towards shaking up workforce development practices within the construction, skilled trade and engineering spaces. The mission to "Empower Construction's Next Generation" speaks to the energy and passion being poured into gaining traction within schools and communities with a message of opportunity within industry. Membership is free and all operating funds are raised through partnerships with industry businesses.

Founded in 2020, Crew Collaborative was originally formed as a women in construction initiative. The founding team quickly agreed that they the problems facing our industry did not just apply to women and in order to have a true impact, they would need to focus on recruiting everyone into our industry.

Learn more about the Crew Collaborative Mission, Values and leadership team here: Crew | About Us - Crew Collaborative.

