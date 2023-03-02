STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

FY22 Revenue rises to record $2.7B following sixth-consecutive quarter of double-digit growth; company doubles stock buyback program to $250M

FY22 Pro Forma revenue growth of 21%; 16% in Q4

FY22 Pro Forma organic net revenue growth of 14%; 8% in Q4

Adjusted EBITDA of $451M in FY22, a 20.3% margin on net revenue

Adjusted EBITDA of $123M in Q4, a 21.1% margin on net revenue

FY22 Adjusted net income of $268M ; $63M in Q4

FY22 Adjusted EPS of $0.90 ; $0.22 in Q4

FY22 Free Cash Flow of $270M ; $268M in Q4

FY22 Net New Business of $213M ; $42M in Q4

Reduced net debt by $47M versus prior year, ending with a net leverage ratio of 2.17x

Issues 2023 Organic Net Revenue growth guidance of 7.5%-10% and 10%-14% ex-Advocacy

Issues 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $450M - $490M and Free Cash Flow conversion of 50%-60%

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) – Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS:

Q4 revenue of $708 million , an increase of 16% versus the prior year period; FY22 revenue of $2,688 million , an increase of 83% versus the prior year period

Q4 revenue growth of 16% versus the prior year period and 13% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma FY22 revenue growth of 21% versus the prior year period and 17% ex-Advocacy

Q4 net revenue of $583 million , an increase of 12% versus the prior period; FY22 net revenue of $2,222 million , an increase of 75% versus the prior year period

Q4 net revenue growth of 12% versus the prior year period and 10% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma FY22 net revenue growth of 15% versus the prior year period and 13% ex-Advocacy

Q4 organic net revenue growth of 8% versus the prior year period and 6% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma FY22 organic net revenue growth of 14% versus the prior year period and 12% ex-Advocacy

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million , an increase of 19% versus the prior year period; FY22 Adjusted EBITDA of $451 million , an increase of 78% versus the prior year period

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA growth of 19% versus the prior period and 10% ex-Advocacy; Pro Forma FY22 Adjusted EBITDA growth of 19% versus the prior period and 12% ex-Advocacy

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21.1% on net revenue; FY22 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20.3% on net revenue

Q4 net loss of $28 million versus net income of $5 million in the prior year period; FY22 net income of $66 million versus $36 million in the prior year period

Q4 net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $6 million versus net income of $1 million in the prior year period; FY22 net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $27 million versus $21 million in the prior year period

Q4 Adjusted net income of $63 million ; FY22 Adjusted net income of $268 million

Q4 Adjusted earnings per share for Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.22 ; FY22 Adjusted earnings per share of $0.90

Q4 net new business of $42 million ; FY22 net new business of $213 million

"Stagwell closed out 2022 with industry-leading double-digit growth, strong margin expansion, record free cash flow, record earnings per share, and a net debt ratio significantly below our target. We promised to transform marketing, and we have built game-changing AI and AR-driven products as we continue to grow and transform both our business and the industry," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "We look forward to another year of double-digit growth outside of our advocacy businesses in 2023, continuing our momentum."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "The Company reported a record $708 million of revenue in the fourth quarter, a 16% increase over the prior year and Adjusted EBITDA of $123 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of net revenue rose to 21.1% for the quarter and 20.3% for the year as a result of careful cost management. Free cash flows rose to $270 million driving down the Company's net leverage ratio to 2.17x."

Financial Outlook

2023 financial guidance is as follows:

Organic Net Revenue growth of 7.5% – 10%

Organic Net Revenue growth ex-Advocacy of 10% – 14%

Adjusted EBITDA of $450 million – $490 million

Free Cash Flow Conversion of 50% – 60%

Adjusted EPS of $0.90 – $1.05

Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2023 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Stock Repurchase Program

On March 1, 2023, the Board authorized an extension and a $125,000,000 increase in the size of our previously approved stock repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program"). Under the Repurchase Program, as amended, we may repurchase up to an aggregate of $250,000,000 of shares of our outstanding Class A Common Stock, with any previous purchases under the Repurchase Program continuing to count against that limit. The Repurchase Program will expire on March 1, 2026.

Conference Call

Management will host a video webcast and conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Q4andFYEarnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be accessible one hour after the call and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Basis of Presentation

The acquisition of MDC Partners (MDC) by Stagwell Marketing Group (SMG) was completed on August 2, 2021. The results of MDC are included within the Statements of Operations for the period beginning on the date of the acquisition through the end of the respective period presented and the results of SMG are included for the entirety of all periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

Pro Forma Results: The Pro Forma amounts presented for each period were prepared by combining the historical standalone statements of operations for each of legacy MDC and SMG. The unaudited pro forma results are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to represent what the actual consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition would have been had the combination actually occurred on the date indicated, nor do they purport to project the future consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition for any future period or as of any future date. The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA to net income under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K.

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative results, respectively, of subtracting both the foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) components from total revenue growth. The acquisition (disposition) component is calculated by aggregating prior period revenue for any acquired businesses, less the prior period revenue of any businesses that were disposed of during the current period. The organic revenue growth (decline) component reflects the constant currency impact of (a) the change in revenue of the partner firms that the Company has held throughout each of the comparable periods presented, and (b) "non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net". Non-GAAP acquisitions (dispositions), net consists of (i) for acquisitions during the current year, the revenue effect from such acquisition as if the acquisition had been owned during the equivalent period in the prior year and (ii) for acquisitions during the previous year, the revenue effect from such acquisitions as if they had been owned during that entire year (or same period as the current reportable period), taking into account their respective pre-acquisition revenues for the applicable periods, and (iii) for dispositions, the revenue effect from such disposition as if they had been disposed of during the equivalent period in the prior year.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.

(6) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance and future prospects, business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "guidance," "intend," "look," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;

inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including the successful completion and integration of acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities;

the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

an inability to realize expected benefits of the combination of the Company's business with the business of MDC; (the "Business Combination" and, together with the related transactions, the "Transactions");

adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;

the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;

the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting;

the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions, terrorist activities and natural disasters;

stock price volatility; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2021 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 17, 2022, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 708,185

$ 611,927

$ 2,687,792

$ 1,469,363 Operating Expenses













Cost of services 419,811

348,000

1,673,576

906,856 Office and general expenses 172,415

197,318

601,536

424,038 Depreciation and amortization 35,631

31,381

131,273

77,503 Impairment and other losses 94,145

1,314

122,179

16,240

722,002

578,013

2,528,564

1,424,637 Operating Income (Loss) (13,817)

33,914

159,228

44,726 Other income (expenses):













Interest expense, net (19,510)

(16,697)

(76,062)

(31,894) Foreign exchange, net 1,557

(1,377)

(2,606)

(3,332) Other, net (7,241)

3,252

(7,059)

50,058

(25,194)

(14,822)

(85,727)

14,832 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates (39,011)

19,092

73,501

59,558 Income tax expense (benefit) (12,570)

14,193

7,580

23,398 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates (26,441)

4,899

65,921

36,160 Equity in loss of non-consolidated affiliates (1,132)

(165)

(79)

(240) Net income (loss) (27,573)

4,734

65,842

35,920 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests 21,095

(3,897)

(38,573)

(14,884) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (6,478)

$ 837

$ 27,269

$ 21,036 Income (loss) Per Common Share:













Basic













Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (0.05)

$ 0.01

$ 0.22

$ (0.04) Diluted













Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ (0.05)

$ 0.01

$ 0.17

$ (0.04) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 122,927

99,615

124,262

90,426 Diluted 122,927

104,066

296,596

90,426

SCHEDULE 2 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE (amounts in thousands)







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2021

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2022

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 299,300

$ (2,201)

$ 2,175

$ 14,376

$ 14,350

$ 313,650

4.8 %

4.8 % Brand Performance Network 156,644

(4,006)

13,462

13,954

23,410

180,054

8.9 %

14.9 % Communications Network 60,778

(272)

931

17,567

18,226

79,004

28.9 %

30.0 % All Other 2,969

(673)

10,369

(1,927)

7,769

10,738

(64.9) %

261.7 %

$ 519,691

$ (7,152)

$ 26,937

$ 43,970

$ 63,755

$ 583,446

8.5 %

12.3 %







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 1,142,636

$ (8,327)

$ 2,838

$ 110,221

$ 104,732

$ 1,247,368

9.6 %

9.2 % Brand Performance Network 543,376

(12,305)

38,434

98,377

124,506

667,882

18.1 %

22.9 % Communications Network 214,829

(970)

2,682

70,400

72,112

286,941

32.8 %

33.6 % All Other 25,973

(835)

(4,633)

(543)

(6,011)

19,962

(2.1) %

(23.1) %

$ 1,926,814

$ (22,437)

$ 39,321

$ 278,455

$ 295,339

$ 2,222,153

14.5 %

15.3 %



Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 313,650

$ 180,054

$ 79,004

$ 10,738

$ —

$ 583,446 Billable costs 70,391

13,608

40,741

(1)

—

124,739 Revenue 384,041

193,662

119,745

10,737

—

708,185























Billable costs 70,391

13,608

40,741

(1)

—

124,739 Staff costs 188,025

111,749

43,275

6,061

1,555

350,665 Administrative costs 29,396

29,013

8,521

1,677

6,542

75,149 Unbillable and other costs, net 18,506

12,716

154

2,961

—

34,337 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 77,723

26,576

27,054

39

(8,097)

123,295























Stock-based compensation (1,270)

(3,322)

720

26

3,588

(258) Depreciation and amortization 19,403

8,630

3,113

2,777

1,708

35,631 Deferred acquisition consideration 3,460

(5,613)

3,168

—

—

1,015 Impairment and other losses 49,841

42,727

—

1,577

—

94,145 Other items, net (1) 1,772

4,453

326

—

28

6,579 Operating income (loss) $ 4,517

$ (20,299)

$ 19,727

$ (4,341)

$ (13,421)

$ (13,817)



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 1,247,368

$ 667,882

$ 286,941

$ 19,962

$ —

$ 2,222,153 Billable costs 232,434

89,326

143,879

—

—

465,639 Revenue 1,479,802

757,208

430,820

19,962

—

2,687,792























Billable costs 232,434

89,326

143,879

—

—

465,639 Staff costs 771,324

412,982

169,109

14,011

25,109

1,392,535 Administrative costs 112,285

90,853

31,721

3,894

18,002

256,755 Unbillable and other costs, net 70,116

48,212

427

2,990

—

121,745 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 293,643

115,835

85,684

(933)

(43,111)

451,118























Stock-based compensation 13,774

5,830

1,797

41

11,710

33,152 Depreciation and amortization 74,609

33,674

10,831

5,234

6,925

131,273 Deferred acquisition consideration 9,157

1,736

(24,298)

—

—

(13,405) Impairment and other losses 52,360

50,778

—

19,041

—

122,179 Other items, net (1) 4,473

8,129

755

22

5,312

18,691 Operating income (loss) $ 139,270

$ 15,688

$ 96,599

$ (25,271)

$ (67,058)

$ 159,228



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 299,301

$ 156,644

$ 60,778

$ 2,969

$ —

$ 519,692 Billable costs 51,096

10,879

30,260

—

—

92,235 Revenue 350,397

167,523

91,038

2,969

—

611,927























Billable costs 51,096

10,879

30,260

—

—

92,235 Staff costs 191,971

90,689

36,877

1,634

9,466

330,637 Administrative costs 28,047

21,648

6,583

563

3,503

60,344 Unbillable and other costs, net 15,953

8,850

93

260

(19)

25,137 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 63,330

35,457

17,225

512

(12,950)

103,574























Stock-based compensation 14,760

2,631

543

24

3,610

21,568 Depreciation and amortization 18,859

7,961

2,465

486

1,610

31,381 Deferred acquisition consideration 9,001

184

80

—

—

9,265 Impairment and other losses 1,314

—

—

—

—

1,314 Other items, net (1) 801

3,205

152

—

1,974

6,132 Operating income (loss) $ 18,595

$ 21,476

$ 13,985

$ 2

$ (20,144)

$ 33,914



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 6 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS (amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 1,142,636

$ 543,376

$ 214,829

$ 25,973

$ —

$ 1,926,814 Billable costs 165,817

41,841

89,871

—

—

297,529 Revenue 1,308,453

585,217

304,700

25,973

—

2,224,343























Billable costs 165,817

41,841

89,871

—

—

297,529 Staff costs 702,353

344,658

138,200

17,023

35,487

1,237,721 Administrative costs 105,140

78,969

22,474

9,783

5,511

221,877 Unbillable and other costs, net 56,184

31,961

241

793

5

89,184 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 278,959

87,788

53,914

(1,626)

(41,003)

378,032























Stock-based compensation 50,907

5,370

16,231

39

7,978

80,525 Depreciation and amortization 48,125

30,922

8,052

2,499

6,537

96,135 Deferred acquisition consideration 35,840

286

28

—

—

36,154 Impairment and other losses 2,269

14,846

—

—

—

17,115 Other items, net (1) 6,230

7,427

230

—

31,985

45,872 Operating income (loss) $ 135,588

$ 28,937

$ 29,373

$ (4,164)

$ (87,503)

$ 102,231



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Note: Due to changes in the Company's internal management and reporting structure in the second quarter of 2022, reportable segment results for periods presented prior to the second quarter of 2022 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 7 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022





Reported

(GAAP)

Adjustments

Reported (Non-GAAP) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ (6,478)

$ 42,485

$ 36,007 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

—

27,300

27,300 Net income (loss) - Diluted EPS

$ (6,478)

$ 69,785

$ 63,307













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

122,927

5,666

128,593 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

—

164,376

164,376 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

122,927

170,042

292,969 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ (0.05)





$ 0.22



























Adjustments to Net Income (loss)



Pre-Tax

Tax

Net Amortization

$ 28,886

$ (5,777)

$ 23,109 Impairment and other losses

94,145

(114)

94,031 Stock-based compensation

(258)

52

(206) Deferred acquisition consideration

1,015

(203)

812 Other items, net (1)

6,579

(1,316)

5,263 Tax adjustments

7,482

(34,131)

(26,649) Total add-backs

$ 137,849

$ (41,489)

$ 96,360 Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders









(26,575)











$ 69,785













Allocation of adjustments to net income Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders - add-backs









$ 42,485













Net income attributable to Class C shareholders - add-backs









53,875 Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders









(26,575)











27,300











$ 69,785



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

SCHEDULE 8 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022





Reported (GAAP)

Adjustments

Reported (Non-GAAP) Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 27,269

$ 95,147

$ 122,416 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

24,452

120,655

145,107 Net income - Diluted EPS

51,721

215,802

267,523













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

130,625

—

130,625 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

165,971

—

165,971 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

296,596

—

296,596 Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.17





$ 0.90



























Adjustments to Net Income



Pre-Tax

Tax

Net Amortization

$ 104,763

$ (20,953)

$ 83,810 Impairment and other losses

122,179

(1,093)

121,086 Stock-based compensation

33,152

(6,630)

26,522 Deferred acquisition consideration

(13,405)

2,681

(10,724) Other items, net (1)

18,691

(3,738)

14,953 Tax adjustments

7,482

(27,327)

(19,845) Total add-backs

$ 272,862

$ (57,060)

$ 215,802



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

SCHEDULE 9 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021







ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,589

$ 184,009 Accounts receivable, net 645,846

696,937 Expenditures billable to clients 93,077

63,065 Other current assets 71,443

61,830 Total Current Assets 1,030,955

1,005,841 Fixed assets, net 98,878

97,516 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 273,567

311,654 Goodwill 1,566,956

1,652,723 Other intangible assets, net 907,529

958,782 Other assets 115,447

29,064 Total Assets $ 3,993,332

$ 4,055,580 LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 357,253

$ 271,769 Accrued media 240,506

237,794 Accruals and other liabilities 248,477

272,533 Advance billings 337,034

361,885 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 76,349

72,255 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 90,183

77,946 Total Current Liabilities 1,349,802

1,294,182 Long-term debt 1,184,707

1,191,601 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 71,140

144,423 Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 294,049

342,730 Deferred tax liabilities, net 40,109

103,093 Other liabilities 69,780

57,147 Total Liabilities 3,009,587

3,133,176 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 39,111

43,364 Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees





Shareholders' Equity





Common shares - Class A & B 132

118 Common shares - Class C 2

2 Paid-in capital 491,899

382,893 Retained earnings 29,445

(6,982) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,941)

(5,278) Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 482,537

370,753 Noncontrolling interests 462,097

508,287 Total Shareholders' Equity 944,634

879,040 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,993,332

$ 4,055,580

SCHEDULE 10 STAGWELL INC. UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA (amounts in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 65,842

$ 35,920 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Stock-based compensation 33,152

75,032 Depreciation and amortization 131,273

77,503 Impairment and other losses 122,179

16,240 Provision for bad debt expense 7,755

2,031 Deferred income taxes (18,319)

(3,818) Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration (13,405)

18,721 Gain on sale of asset —

(43,440) Other, net (5,692)

(1,463) Changes in working capital:





Accounts receivable 37,780

(30,784) Expenditures billable to clients (32,366)

(35,371) Other assets 2,411

3,997 Accounts payable 98,871

(46,356) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (42,808)

61,974 Advance billings (27,062)

76,021 Deferred acquisition related payments (10,793)

(5,351) Net cash provided by operating activities 348,818

200,856 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (22,663)

(8,797) Current period acquisitions, net of cash acquired (75,466)

150,346 Proceeds from sale of business, net —

37,232 Capitalized software and other (19,378)

(14,829) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (117,507)

163,952 Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (1,266,000)

(719,088) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,255,500

516,669 Shares acquired and cancelled (18,729)

(841) Distributions to noncontrolling interests and other (39,197)

— Payment of deferred consideration (63,170)

— Purchase of noncontrolling interest (3,600)

(37,500) Proceeds from issuance of the 5.625% Notes —

1,100,000 Debt issuance costs —

(15,053) Distributions —

(233,203) Repurchase of 7.50% Senior Notes —

(884,398) Repurchase of Common Stock (51,540)

— Net cash used in financing activities (186,736)

(273,414) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7,995)

158 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 36,580

91,552 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 184,009

92,457 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 220,589

$ 184,009

