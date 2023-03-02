Ryerson Acquires BLP Holdings, LLC

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today its acquisition of BLP Holdings, LLC ("BLP"). BLP is comprised of three divisions based out of Houston, Texas: Absolute Metal Products, Metal Cutting Specialists, and Houston Water Jet. Serving industries including oil and gas, aerospace, telecommunications, and structural fabrication, the three divisions together provide complex fabrication services in addition to toll processing capabilities such as saw cutting, machining, and water jet cutting.

"BLP and its divisions offer advanced processing solutions aligned with our commitment to growing our high-margin, value-added business," said Alan Singleton, Ryerson's President, West Region. "Our investment in BLP provides an opportunity to further diversify our offerings, including additional toll processing services, as we strengthen the capabilities of our Ryerson service-center network. With this acquisition, we are pleased to welcome BLP Holdings to the Ryerson Family of Companies."

"The capabilities of our divisions in cutting, water jet, and advanced fabrication make up a collective expertise in metal processing complimented by a strong commitment to customer service," added Richard Rose, principal owner of BLP Holdings. "We are pleased to bring the legacy and cumulative experience of our brands to Ryerson."

About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,200 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

Legal Disclaimer

