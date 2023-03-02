Do you have Lay's? Messi wants to know!

The icon debuts the new commercial and Limited-Edition Lay's packaging - joining former teammate Thierry Henry in the "No Lay's, No Game" platform to celebrate the brand's UEFA Champions League partnership and remind fans that watching football without Lay's is unthinkable

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lay's makes watching football better, but imagine watching it with your friends and seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner, Lionel Messi! The four-time UEFA Champions League winner and FIFA World Cup 2022 Champion takes the brand's "No Lay's, No Game" platform to the next level – starring in a new fun-filled and exciting commercial titled "Messi Visits" and appearing on Limited-Edition Lay's chips packaging to commemorate the "No Lay's, No Game" movement celebrating the UEFA Champions League.

LAY’S DEBUTS WORLD PREMIERE OF FUN-FILLED FOOTBALL COMMERCIAL “MESSI VISITS” STARRING THE G.O.A.T. LEO MESSI (PRNewswire)

The special edition bags, featuring football greats, including Messi, exhibit the key elements that make the UEFA Champions League one of the most exciting sporting events on Earth: incredible athletes, passionate fans, and a global audience. The limited-edition bags showcase the dynamic energy that the athletes bring to the beautiful game. They will be available in the United States, South Africa, Poland, and other nations throughout the entire UEFA Champions League tournament through June 2023.

The "Messi Visits" TV commercial starring Messi is available to watch now!

In the spot, Messi is the unexpected guest at a UEFA Champions League party when he shows up unannounced, but celebration turns to distress when the legend asks, "where are the Lay's?" Watch to find out how supporters, and one furry friend, reacts to the legend's search for his favorite salty snack.

The emotion and humor are heightened in the content thanks to a hilarious original music record aptly titled, "No Lay's, No Game" performed in parody of the power-ballad "All By Myself" by Eric Howard Carmen.

"If you are well prepared, you have more chances to play your best. The same goes for all fans who love watching football, gathering their friends and sharing Lay's. This is what the new Lay's commercial is conveying with a little humor. Matchday is never complete without Lay's! No Lay's, No Game," said Lionel Messi.

Adding to the "No Lay's No Game" platform featuring the brand new "Messi Visits" content and Limited-Edition packaging, PepsiCo's Vice-President of Marketing, Global Food Brands, Ciara Dilley, said: "It's unthinkable to watch football without Lay's, and it's unthinkable to leave Messi out of the 'greatest of all time' conversation. That's why Lionel was the perfect partner for the "No Lay's, No Game" platform and why Lay's has been teammates with him for many years. He's an icon of the sport and with Messi's help, the "No Lay's, No Game" movement will unite fans over the simple act of sharing Lay's."

"Messi Visits" is the latest stop along the brand's "No Lay's, No Game" journey this football season. The exciting platform honors nearly a decade of partnership between the world's favorite chip brand and the UEFA Champions League. The campaign launched on February 21st with a short film titled "Thierry Visits" featuring the fellow football legend, Thierry Henry. Henry and Messi were teammates in the 2009 FC Barcelona team that was crowned UEFA Champions League winners.

Throughout the remainder of the 2022-2023 Men's and Women's UEFA Champions League tournaments, fans should look out for more exciting and unexpected moments from the "No Lay's, No Game" platform including: even more football superstar surprises, engaging digital content and pitches built around the world. You never know who might show up and ask if you have Lay's!

Together, Lay's and Lionel Messi will celebrate the "No Lay's, No Game" platform and prove to fans that it's unthinkable to watch football without Lay's. Be sure to follow Lay's Football on Instagram to stay informed on all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League partnership activations and more "No Lay's, No Game" news. For more information about the tournament, visit UEFA.com .

About Lay's

Lay's is one of the brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay . Learn more about Lay's by visiting www.facebook.com/lays or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lays . You can also follow Lay's on Instagram by visiting http://instagram.com/lays .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

