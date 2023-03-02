Alamo Cement Company Launches Solar Power System in Texas

The plant will have the largest customer-owned solar power source in the Greater San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Efforts to scale-up clean power in the cement industry just got brighter. Alamo Cement Company today announced the completion of their new solar power system in San Antonio, Texas, advancing the company's commitment to reduce carbon emissions and align itself with the cement industry's goal of reaching carbon neutrality.

The 45-acre solar panel field (the equivalent of 35 football fields) is estimated to generate up to 15 percent of the plant's yearly energy consumption while reducing emissions and electricity costs.

"Alamo Cement is committed to furthering the cement industry's goal of decarbonizing and this project is a major step in the right direction," said Massimo Toso, President and CEO of Alamo Cement Company and President and CEO of Buzzi Unicem USA Inc. "We continue to look for more opportunities to enhance sustainability in our operations, and plan to build on our experience from this San Antonio project and explore implementing additional renewable power systems within our Group."

Full use of this renewable energy system is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 8,000 tons per year. As energy demands rise, this on-site power system also has the added benefit of reducing dependence on the local power grid thus alleviating stress on the electrical grid serving the San Antonio region.

"I am incredibly proud of the multi-discipline work that went into this first-of-its-kind project for Alamo Cement in San Antonio. It is an example of the type of collaboration necessary to continue to unlock and apply new energy sources for cement producers," said William Kovacs, Director of Engineering and Construction Management part of the technical and management team assisting Alamo Cement Company. "It was a collective effort that brought together our corporate team, CPS Energy and regional engineering firms and contractors."

The company has made a significant investment in this renewable power project, which has the capacity to generate up to 17,800 megawatt-hours (MWh) per year. It is the largest customer–owned solar power project in the CPS Energy service area, which includes Bexar County and portions of its seven surrounding counties.

"We are proud to support Alamo Cement as they invest in more sustainable energy right here in our community," said Jonathan Tijerina, VP of Enterprise Risk and Development at CPS Energy. "Projects like this are a testament to the work CPS Energy has done and continues to do in collaborating with those who share a common goal of moving towards a sustainable future for our city and are committed to reducing the local demand for energy."

Alamo Cement Company and Buzzi Unicem USA

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Alamo Cement Company is wholly controlled by Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. The Company operates with a remarkable vertical integration in the ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates sector through 78 batching plants and four aggregate quarries. Alamo Cement has been a reliable source of quality construction products for the San Antonio region since 1880.

Buzzi Unicem USA Inc., part of the Buzzi Unicem group, is one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in the USA. Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Buzzi Unicem USA serves the Midwest, Southwest, Northeast and Southeast sections of the country.

With over 2,200 valued employees, the companies operate 8 cement plants, with an annual production capacity of approximately 10 million metric tons, and 36 cement terminals across the country, which distribute its cement products to over 20 states. Together Alamo Cement Company and Buzzi Unicem USA supply portland and masonry cement products to more than 3,800 customers in the construction industry. Learn more about Buzzi Unicem's approach to sustainability.

