Progress In Motion: Lightship Foundation's Startup Train Connects Tech Ecosystems From Rhode Island to Washington D.C.

CINCINNATI, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Train, the inclusion focused US tech ecosystem tour is being launched by Lightship Foundation to reach and connect entrepreneurs and ecosystems across the country. The tour takes place over five consecutive days (Monday through Friday) with city to city travel aboard Amtrak's Acela train.

Startup Train Logo (PRNewswire)

Startup Train leverages locomotive travel to connect entrepreneurs and ecosystem partners across the country.

This year's inaugural journey will take place May 1-5 and cover the Northeast corridor beginning in Providence, RI with stops in New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore, and ending in Washington, D.C.. There will be founder focused events planned for each city including a press conference, investor meetup and founder/startup showcase. Lightship Foundation will be in one city per day with investors and founders from each city along the route welcomed and encouraged to join along the way, lending to the spirit of traditional socialization and connection promoted by the Startup Train.

"The train has been utilized for centuries to connect people and places while enabling economic expansion and innovation." says Candice Matthews Brackeen, Founder and CEO of Lightship Foundation. "At Lightship we see value in the history, purpose and networking enabled by locomotive travel, so we're leveraging it to connect with founders and ecosystem partners from city to city. We look forward to sharing the unique experience of our Startup Train journey."

Startup Train is one of many in-person FOC (founder of color) focused events planned for 2023 by Lightship Foundation. Black Tech Week , an inclusive ecosystem-building experience driven by community and corporate collaboration will return to Cincinnati, OH in July, while Lightship Bootcamp and Lightship Accelerator continue to be facilitated throughout the year in cities including Tulsa, Ok, Columbus, Oh, Miami, FL and more.

Find information and sponsorship opportunities for Startup Train here

Media contact Vanessa@lightship.foundation

About Lightship Foundation

Lightship Foundation is an impact-driven organization serving remarkable entrepreneurs & ecosystems across the US. By leveraging corporate partnerships, specialized programming, and capital investments Lightship drives sustainable growth within the minority innovation economy. Since 2017, the organization has guided over 200 companies led by women, FOC (Founders of Color), and those representing the LGBTIQ and disabled communities to more than $120M in venture funding across the US.

About Startup Train

Startup Train is a multi-city startup ecosystem tour leveraging locomotive travel to connect remarkable founders and ecosystem partners across the country. The Lightship Foundation team will be in one city per day for five consecutive days, with investors and founders from each city along the route welcomed and encouraged to join the journey. The Startup Train tour features founder focused events planned for each city including a press conference, investor meetup and founder/startup showcase.

Lightship Foundation Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lightship Foundation