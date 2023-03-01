Neurolief Launches a New U.S. Telehealth Channel Increasing Patient Access to the Relivion MG Migraine Therapy

TAMPA, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurolief, a medical neurotechnology company, announces the launch of a new Telehealth Channel to enhance patient access to the Relivion MG migraine therapy. Relivion MG is the first and only drug-free, non-invasive wearable migraine therapy that concurrently stimulates both the trigeminal and occipital nerve pathways to provide holistic migraine relief.

Neurolief's telehealth service is supported by the Relivion Therapy Program and designed specifically for patients seeking a new migraine treatment. These services aim to provide accessible, convenient, and ongoing support for patients. The telehealth service will provide efficient access to online consultations and allow patients to obtain a prescription within 24 hours without ever having to leave their homes.

"Migraine affects 40 million Americans every year and we are pleased that this new Telehealth Channel will further expand patient access to Relivion MG. Many migraine patients are seeking non-drug therapies and are looking for a safe electroceutical option to add to their treatment regimen," said Scott Drees, Neurolief's CEO. "This Telehealth service is the next step for Neurolief to empower patients to better manage their life with migraine."

Migraine patients often struggle to find support when starting a new therapy. To address this challenge, the Relivion MG Therapy Program provides full-service support for the first 90 days, with a network of trained Relivion Expert Coaches offering one-on-one tailored programs to help patients achieve their treatment goals.

"I have lived with migraine for many years and know firsthand how debilitating and isolating this disease can be," says Doug Kane, a Relivion MG patient and advocate. "Having a Relivion coach to support me in reaching my treatment goals and helping me maximize and customize my therapy sessions makes me feel that I am part of a team committed to my treatment success."

About Neurolief

Neurolief is a neuromodulation company, dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from Neurological and Neuropsychiatric disorders such as migraine and depression. The company has designed and manufactures the Relivion device ( www.relivion.com ) which is the world's first neurostimulation system designed to concurrently stimulate the occipital and trigeminal nerve branches to modulate brain regions associated with migraine and depression. Currently FDA and CE approved for the acute treatment of migraine, Relivion is intended to provide a highly effective alternative to pharmaceutical therapies. The system also incorporates a patient mobile app and clinical software with cloud enabled data-tracking feature sets, enabling next generation AI incorporation. The company is currently pursuing additional FDA and CE mark approvals for migraine prevention and for treatment of major depression (MDD).

Neurolief Ltd. is headquartered in Netanya Israel, with US operations in Tampa FL, and is made up of highly experienced professionals in neuromodulation technologies, neuroscience, and the medical device industry.

