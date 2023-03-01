CASE and BRUNT Workwear to Partner to Create "The Ultimate Operator Boot"

Embarking on listening tour at CONEXPO/CON-AGG for real-world operator feedback

RACINE, Wis., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment and BRUNT Workwear are joining forces with a formal and unique partnership to better the lives of the hard-working operators of America. This partnership will kick off within the CASE booth at CONEXPO/CON-AGG, through several days of customer research with construction tradesmen and women to best understand their everyday needs. The goal: gather real-world input from those on jobsites to build a new, first-of-its-kind ultimate construction equipment-operator boot from the ground up. Both BRUNT and CASE are dedicated to creating the best tools for the trades and are thrilled with the unique opportunity to craft the best options for their community.

"Operators are the bedrock of our industry. At CASE, we build machines that keep operators comfortable, productive and working hard," says Rebecca Bortner, director of marketing, CASE Construction Equipment, North America. "That's why we're partnering with BRUNT. We loved the idea of collaborating to create boots built specifically with the operator in mind. Like CASE, BRUNT is obsessed with listening first then innovating and we're excited to embark on this project together."

This summer, BRUNT will then take their prototype boots – based on the operator feedback from CONEXPO – to the CASE Tomahawk Customer Center. Exclusive to CASE customers, dealers and the media – the 500-acre training-and-customer-experience facility, tucked in the scenic north woods of Wisconsin, is part summer camp (for adults), part nature preserve and part horsepower-enhanced power-tool playground for operators. The retail launch of the co-branded CASE and BRUNT ultimate operator boot is slated for March 2024.

"Partnering with CASE is an incredible honor for the BRUNT team. I have spent the past five years on jobsites learning about the tools our customer wears and the equipment they need to get their job done. I see lots of CASE equipment while in the field, and I'm always impressed with the work their machines are capable of," says Eric Girouard, CEO, of BRUNT Workwear. "This collaboration is going to provide the opportunity for heavy equipment operators to tell us what they need in a work boot, and we're going to bring those ideas to life in partnership with CASE. We could not have asked for a better partner than CASE to learn and grow with."

CASE and BRUNT also teamed up to design limited-edition CASE-branded boots. CASE-branded BRUNT boots are currently available via https://bruntworkwear.com/collections/case-brunt , starting at $135 USD. When individuals go to purchase their boots, they will also have the option to donate to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally.

About CASE Construction Equipment

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/ .

About BRUNT Workwear

BRUNT Workwear is the no-B.S. direct-to-consumer modern work boot and apparel brand designed for today's construction workers and tradespeople. Launched in September 2020 during a global pandemic, BRUNT is on a mission to serve the incredibly important, yet often overlooked population of more than 17 million workers across the construction, installation, maintenance, and repair industries in the United States alone. Visit BRUNTworkwear.com for more.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally. To drive equity across disaster and humanitarian services, Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster services- from mitigation to immediate response to recovery; rebuild services- maintaining the fabric of communities through resilient building methods; and international services- providing emergent and surge medical services, WASH, and disaster risk reduction. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

