SVB Securities Continues Build Out of Technology Investment Banking Platform with Addition of Scott Silverglate

The firm has grown its team to over 70 Technology Investment Banking professionals in the last 18 months. Silverglate marks the franchise's 16th Senior Managing Director hire.

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Securities, a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, announced today the addition of Scott Silverglate as Senior Managing Director of the firm's Technology Investment Banking team. Silverglate brings decades of experience advising clients across the technology sector, with a consistent focus on software.

"We are excited to add Scott to our powerhouse team of technology investment bankers who are leaders in the software, internet, fintech and IT services industries" said Jason Auerbach, Global Head of Technology Investment Banking. "Scott brings differentiated expertise and insights across the software sector and has served as a trusted advisor on many sector-defining transactions in industrial software."

Silverglate joins from Goldman Sachs, where he was most recently a Managing Director and Global Head of Industrial Software. In nearly a decade at Goldman Sachs, Scott advised on approximately $100 billion of technology mergers and acquisition activity across more than 40 transactions and led equity financings for leading growth companies in the space. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Scott worked with many current members of the SVB Securities team while a Senior Vice President at Jefferies.

SVB Securities formed its Technology Investment Banking division in August 2021. It has seen tremendous growth, attracting over 70 top-tier investment banking professionals. The teams' immediate traction and continued hiring momentum reflects SVB Securities' commitment to its client-first focus.

"SVB Securities offers unique sector specialization alongside a full spectrum of capital and banking solutions in partnership with the commercial bank's technology sector expertise," said Silverglate. "I look forward to joining a familiar team who is highly collaborative that consistently works to engage and serve its clients."

SVB Securities' Technology Investment Banking team delivers insightful strategic and financial advice that leverages our expansive and powerful network of relationships for the benefit of our clients. The team has decades of proven senior-level experience focusing on M&A advisory, private placements, and capital markets in the technology sector.

