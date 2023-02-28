Rocket Companies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Generated Full Year 2022 revenue of $5.8 billion and net income of $700 million

Reached 25.4 million Rocket Accounts 1 across our ecosystem, as of December 31, 2022

Rocket Rewards, our loyalty program, grew its user base to 1 million clients

DETROIT, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of tech-driven mortgage, real estate and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans and Rocket Money – today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

"Last year marked a period of transformation for Rocket. We right-sized our business to respond to a challenging market; we also made key investments to serve our clients better on every step of their home ownership journey," said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies. "With foundational pieces of our client engagement program in place, we are focused on expanding our top of funnel, lifting conversion and lowering our client acquisition cost, with the ultimate goal of growing our purchase market share and extending client lifetime value."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary2

ROCKET COMPANIES ($ amounts in millions, except per share)



Q4-22

Q4-21

YTD 22

YTD 21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Total Revenue, net $ 481

$ 2,593

$ 5,838

$ 12,914 Total Expenses $ 986

$ 1,737

$ 5,097

$ 6,730 GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (493)

$ 865

$ 700

$ 6,072















Adjusted Revenue $ 683

$ 2,435

$ 4,628

$ 12,427 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (197)

$ 637

$ (137)

$ 4,502 Adjusted EBITDA $ (204)

$ 901

$ 59

$ 6,200















GAAP Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.14)

$ 0.32

$ 0.28

$ 2.32 Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.10)

$ 0.32

$ (0.07)

$ 2.26

(Units in '000s, $ amounts in millions)





Q4-22

Q4-21

YTD 22

YTD 21 Select Metrics

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Closed loan origination volume

$ 19,030

$ 75,857

$ 133,129

$ 351,193 Gain on sale margin

2.17 %

2.80 %

2.82 %

3.13 % Net rate lock volume

$ 15,012

$ 68,378

$ 117,757

$ 333,790 Amrock closings (units)

38.7

244.5

344.0

1,115.1

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

During the fourth quarter of 2022:

Generated total revenue, net of $481 million and net loss of $493 million , or a loss of 14 cents per diluted share. Generated total adjusted revenue of $683 million and adjusted net loss of $197 million , or an adjusted loss of 10 cents per diluted share.

Rocket Mortgage generated $19 billion in mortgage origination closed loan volume. Gain on sale margin was 2.17%, which was largely impacted by higher than expected demand for Inflation Buster, our promotional purchase product.

Reduced total expenses by $202 million dollars from Q3 2022 to Q4 2022, higher than initial expectations of $50 to 100 million.

Total liquidity was approximately $8.1 billion , as of December 31, 2022 , which includes $3.3 billion of available cash, $3.1 billion of undrawn lines of credit, and $1.7 billion of undrawn MSR lines.

Grew servicing book unpaid principal balance to $535 billion at December 31, 2022 . As of December 31, 2022 , our servicing portfolio includes 2.5 million clients and generates approximately $1.5 billion of recurring servicing fee income on an annualized basis.

During the full year of 2022:

Generated total revenue, net of $5.8 billion and delivered net income of $700 million , or 28 cents per diluted share. Generated total adjusted revenue of $4.6 billion and adjusted net loss of $137 million , or an adjusted loss of 7 cents per diluted share.

Rocket Mortgage generated $133.1 billion in mortgage origination closed loan volume and gain on sale margin of 2.82%.

Executed a disciplined and prudent approach to cost management and reduced overall cost structure by nearly $3 billion dollars on an annualized basis, comparing Q4 2021 to Q4 2022, or more than 40% of total cost base.

Repurchased 32.1 million shares cumulatively at an average price of $12.73 . In total, we have returned $409.3 million to Class A common stockholders under the $1 billion share repurchase program renewed in November 2022 .

Company Highlights

Rocket Platform

As of December 31, 2022 , Rocket Accounts reached 25.4 million total accounts. Rocket Accounts, a key north star metric, represents clients who have taken the action to create an account with us and with whom we may have visibility on credit worthiness, spending behavior, finances, home buying intent and more. Through these deeper, data-driven insights, we are able to deliver richer and more personalized experiences to Rocket Account holders and build ongoing relationships with them.

On January 2, 2023 , Rocket Money took the top spot for daily downloads in the iOS app store Finance category and also reached top 10 in the overall iOS app store. Rocket Money also had a record month of premium member growth in January 2023 , the highest in its 8-year operating history.

October 2022 . Clients have already redeemed nearly $600,000 dollars in point value. In January, we introduced Rocket Rewards to our 2.5 million servicing clients. Rocket Rewards ( www.myrocket.com/rewards ), our loyalty program with more than 1 million clients, has shown strong client adoption and engagement since its launch in. Clients have already redeemed nearlyin point value. In January, we introduced Rocket Rewards to our 2.5 million servicing clients.

Rocket Mortgage net client retention rate was 95% over the 12 months ended December 31, 2022 . There is a strong correlation between this metric and client lifetime value, and we believe our net client retention rate is unmatched among mortgage companies and on par with some of the best performing subscription business models in the world.

Technology and Product

In November 2022 , we launched a pilot Home Buying Plan to a test demographic. Home Buying Plan is a guided digital experience that helps our clients prepare for home ownership and stay informed throughout their home buying journey. Clients can set home buying milestones, engage with personalized financial tools and credit score improvement resources, search for their dream home, and receive advice on how to stay on track to be more confident home buyers.

In December, Rocket Mortgage introduced a special purpose credit program that offers credits for first-time homebuyers to use toward their mortgage costs, available in specific census tracts in Atlanta , Baltimore , Chicago , Detroit , Memphis and Philadelphia .

Through our partnership with Q2, Fourth Capital, a Tennessee -based community bank, became the first Q2 customer to add Rocket Mortgage's digital home loan application to its mobile and online banking app and expand its financial offerings to its account holders.

Rocket ESG: For-More-Than-Profit

In December, the Rocket Community Fund and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) announced a $2 million investment to support the "Rocket Wealth Accelerator Program." The program provides financial coaching to income-qualified families in Detroit , Cleveland , Atlanta and Milwaukee and aims to help families meet emergency needs, build credit and grow generational wealth. Participants are also eligible to receive up to $500 in matching dollars for large-dollar goals such as purchasing a home or vehicle, and up to $300 for short-term or emergency savings goals.

First Quarter 2023 Outlook

In Q1 2023, we expect adjusted revenue of between $700 million to $850 million.

Direct to Consumer

In the Direct to Consumer segment, clients have the ability to interact with Rocket Mortgage online and/or with the Company's mortgage bankers. The Company markets to potential clients in this segment through various brand campaigns and performance marketing channels. The Direct to Consumer segment derives revenue from originating, closing, selling and servicing predominantly agency-conforming loans, which are pooled and sold to the secondary market. The segment also includes title insurance, appraisals and settlement services complementing the Company's end-to-end mortgage origination experience. Servicing activities are fully allocated to the Direct to Consumer segment and are viewed as an extension of the client experience. Servicing enables Rocket Mortgage to establish and maintain long term relationships with our clients, through multiple touchpoints at regular engagement intervals.

DIRECT TO CONSUMER3 ($ amounts in millions)



Q4-22

Q4-21

YTD 22

YTD 21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Sold loan volume $ 11,919

$ 50,392

$ 84,142

$ 213,889 Sold loan gain on sale margin 4.03 %

4.32 %

4.14 %

4.75 % Revenue, net $ 325

$ 2,181

$ 4,780

$ 10,581 Adjusted Revenue $ 527

$ 2,023

$ 3,569

$ 10,094 Contribution margin $ 46

$ 1,134

$ 1,051

$ 6,396

Partner Network

The Rocket Professional platform supports our Partner Network segment, where we leverage our superior client service and widely recognized brand to grow marketing and influencer relationships, and our mortgage broker partnerships through Rocket Pro TPO. Our marketing partnerships consist of well-known consumer-focused companies that find value in our award-winning client experience and want to offer their clients mortgage solutions with our trusted, widely recognized brand. These organizations connect their clients directly to us through marketing channels and a referral process. Our influencer partnerships are typically with companies that employ licensed mortgage professionals that find value in our client experience, technology and efficient mortgage process, where mortgages may not be their primary offering. We also enable clients to start the mortgage process through the Rocket platform in the way that works best for them, including through a local mortgage broker.

PARTNER NETWORK ($ amounts in millions)



Q4-22

Q4-21

YTD 22

YTD 21

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Sold loan volume $ 9,132

$ 30,289

$ 60,499

$ 138,803 Sold loan gain on sale margin 0.95 %

0.79 %

1.05 %

1.20 % Revenue, net $ 71

$ 267

$ 639

$ 1,766 Adjusted Revenue $ 71

$ 267

$ 639

$ 1,766 Contribution margin $ 12

$ 113

$ 276

$ 1,079

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

We remain in a strong liquidity position, with total liquidity of $8.1 billion, which includes $0.7 billion of cash on-hand, $2.6 billion of corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, a portion of which could be transferred to funding facilities (warehouse lines) at our discretion, $3.1 billion of undrawn lines of credit from non-funding facilities, and $1.7 billion of undrawn MSR lines. As of December 31, 2022, our available cash position was $3.3 billion, which includes cash on-hand and corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, combined with the $6.9 billion of mortgage servicing rights, representing a total of $10.2 billion dollars of asset value on our balance sheet. As of December 31, 2022, our total equity was $8.5 billion and reflects the impact of the special dividend of $1.01 per share that was paid during the first quarter of 2022 to Class A shareholders and funded through a $2.0 billion distribution.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS ($ amounts in millions)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 722

$ 2,131 Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), at fair value $ 6,947

$ 5,386 Funding facilities $ 3,549

$ 12,752 Other financing facilities and debt $ 4,701

$ 5,994 Total equity $ 8,476

$ 9,760

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

Rocket Companies will host a live conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 28, 2023 to discuss its results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. A live webcast of the event will be available online by clicking on the " Investor Info " section of our website. The webcast will also be available via rocketcompanies.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations site following the conclusion of the event.

1 A Rocket Account holder is defined as a consumer who opens an account with any of our Rocket services, including Rocket Money. Each Rocket Account holder has unique account credentials across collective Rocket services through our single sign-on solution. A Rocket Account holder continues to be counted as one unless they delete or request that we remove their account information.

2 "GAAP" stands for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. Please see the sections of this document titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations" for more information on the Company's non-GAAP measures and its share count. Certain figures in the tables throughout this document may not foot due to rounding.

3 We measure the performance of the Direct to Consumer and Partner Network segments primarily on a contribution margin basis. Contribution margin is intended to measure the direct profitability of each segment and is calculated as Adjusted Revenue less directly attributable expenses. Directly attributable expenses include salaries, commissions and team member benefits, general and administrative expenses, and other expenses, such as direct servicing costs and origination costs. A loan is considered "sold" when it is sold to investors on the secondary market. We previously referred to "sold" loans as "funded" loans. See "Summary Segment Results" section later in this document and the footnote on "Segments" in the "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Company's forthcoming filing on Form 10-K for more information.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) ($ In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Revenue













Gain on sale of loans













Gain (loss) on sale of loans excluding fair value of MSRs, net $ (7,498)

$ 993,588

$ 1,166,770

$ 6,604,215 Fair value of originated MSRs 288,281

926,842

1,970,647

3,864,359 Gain on sale of loans, net 280,783

1,920,430

3,137,417

10,468,574 Loan servicing income (loss)













Servicing fee income 370,633

355,880

1,458,637

1,325,938 Change in fair value of MSRs (407,126)

(133,232)

185,036

(689,432) Loan servicing income (loss), net (36,493)

222,648

1,643,673

636,506 Interest income













Interest income 85,101

118,233

350,591

430,086 Interest expense on funding facilities (35,812)

(56,146)

(166,388)

(261,146) Interest income, net 49,289

62,087

184,203

168,940 Other income 187,213

387,601

873,200

1,640,446 Total revenue, net 480,792

2,592,766

5,838,493

12,914,466 Expenses













Salaries, commissions and team member benefits 519,024

804,136

2,797,868

3,356,815 General and administrative expenses 196,342

315,779

906,195

1,183,418 Marketing and advertising expenses 175,413

305,584

945,694

1,249,583 Depreciation and amortization 23,987

19,243

94,020

74,713 Interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt 38,333

125,968

153,596

230,740 Other expenses 33,111

166,711

199,209

634,296 Total expenses 986,210

1,737,421

5,096,582

6,729,565 (Loss) income before income taxes (505,418)

855,345

741,911

6,184,901 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 12,763

9,971

(41,978)

(112,738) Net (loss) income (492,655)

865,316

699,933

6,072,163 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 475,039

(817,265)

(653,512)

(5,763,953) Net (loss) income attributable to Rocket Companies $ (17,616)

$ 48,051

$ 46,421

$ 308,210















(Loss) earnings per share of Class A common stock













Basic $ (0.14)

$ 0.36

$ 0.39

$ 2.36 Diluted $ (0.14)

$ 0.32

$ 0.28

$ 2.32















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 121,751,798

132,607,997

120,577,548

130,578,206 Diluted 121,751,798

1,985,285,921

1,971,620,573

1,989,433,567

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Amounts)



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets (Unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents $ 722,293

$ 2,131,174 Restricted cash 66,806

80,423 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 7,343,475

19,323,568 Interest rate lock commitments ("IRLCs"), at fair value 90,635

538,861 Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), at fair value 6,946,940

5,385,613 Notes receivable and due from affiliates 10,796

9,753 Property and equipment, net 274,192

254,376 Deferred tax asset, net 537,963

572,049 Lease right of use assets 366,189

427,895 Forward commitments, at fair value 22,444

17,337 Loans subject to repurchase right from Ginnie Mae 1,642,392

1,918,032 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,258,928

1,296,926 Other assets 799,159

818,888 Total assets $ 20,082,212

$ 32,774,895 Liabilities and equity





Liabilities:





Funding facilities $ 3,548,699

$ 12,751,592 Other financing facilities and debt:





Lines of credit —

75,000 Senior Notes, net 4,027,970

4,022,491 Early buy out facility 672,882

1,896,784 Accounts payable 116,331

271,544 Lease liabilities 422,769

482,184 Forward commitments, at fair value 25,117

19,911 Investor reserves 110,147

78,888 Notes payable and due to affiliates 33,463

33,650 Tax receivable agreement liability 613,693

688,573 Loans subject to repurchase right from Ginnie Mae 1,642,392

1,918,032 Other liabilities 393,200

776,714 Total liabilities $ 11,606,663

$ 23,015,363 Equity





Class A common stock $ 1

$ 1 Class B common stock —

— Class C common stock —

— Class D common stock 19

19 Additional paid-in capital 276,221

287,558 Retained earnings 300,394

378,005 Accumulated other comprehensive income 69

81 Non-controlling interest 7,898,845

9,093,868 Total equity 8,475,549

9,759,532 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,082,212

$ 32,774,895

Summary Segment Results for the Three Months Ended and Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, ($ amounts in millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Direct to

Consumer

Partner

Network

Segments Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP Revenue, net $ 325

$ 71

$ 396

$ 84

$ 481 Plus: Decrease in MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) 202

—

202

—

202 Adjusted Revenue $ 527

$ 71

$ 598

$ 84

$ 683 Directly attributable expenses 480

60

540

54

594 Contribution margin(1) $ 46

$ 12

$ 58

$ 31

$ 89



















Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Direct to

Consumer

Partner

Network

Segments Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP revenue, net $ 2,181

$ 267

$ 2,449

$ 144

$ 2,593 Less: Increase in MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) (158)

—

(158)

—

(158) Adjusted Revenue $ 2,023

$ 267

$ 2,291

$ 144

$ 2,435 Directly attributable expenses 889

154

1,044

78

1,121 Contribution margin(1) $ 1,134

$ 113

$ 1,247

$ 66

$ 1,314



















Years Ended December 31, 2022 Direct to

Consumer

Partner

Network

Segments Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP revenue, net $ 4,780

$ 639

$ 5,419

$ 420

$ 5,838 Less: Increase in MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) (1,211)

—

(1,211)

—

(1,211) Adjusted Revenue $ 3,569

$ 639

$ 4,208

$ 420

$ 4,628 Directly attributable expenses 2,518

362

2,880

359

3,239 Contribution margin(1) $ 1,051

$ 276

$ 1,327

$ 61

$ 1,388







































Years Ended December 31, 2021 Direct to

Consumer

Partner

Network

Segments Total

All Other

Total Total U.S. GAAP revenue, net $ 10,581

$ 1,766

$ 12,347

$ 567

$ 12,914 Less: Increase in MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) (487)

—

(487)

—

(487) Adjusted Revenue $ 10,094

$ 1,766

$ 11,860

$ 567

$ 12,427 Directly attributable expenses 3,698

686

4,384

275

4,659 Contribution margin(1) $ 6,396

$ 1,079

$ 7,475

$ 293

$ 7,768



















(1) We measure the performance of the segments primarily on a contribution margin basis. Contribution margin is intended to measure the direct profitability of each segment

and is calculated as Adjusted Revenue less Directly attributable expenses. Adjusted Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure described below. Directly attributable expenses

include salaries, commissions and team member benefits, general and administrative expenses, marketing and advertising expenses and other expenses, such as direct

servicing costs and origination costs.

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted Revenue Reconciliation ($ amounts in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Total revenue, net $ 481

$ 2,593

$ 5,838

$ 12,914 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation

assumptions (net of hedges) (1) 202

(158)

(1,211)

(487) Adjusted Revenue $ 683

$ 2,435

$ 4,628

$ 12,427

(1) Reflects changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and the effects of

contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Reconciliation ($ amounts in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income attributable to Rocket Companies $ (18)

$ 48

$ 46

$ 308 Net (loss) income impact from pro forma conversion of Class D common shares

to Class A common shares (1) (474)

818

656

5,766 Adjustment to the benefit from (provision for) income tax (2) 120

(226)

(139)

(1,429) Tax-effected net (loss) income (2) (372)

640

563

4,646 Share-based compensation expense (3) 48

40

234

164 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges) (4) 202

(158)

(1,211)

(487) Loss on extinguishment of Senior Notes —

87

—

87 Litigation accrual (5) —

—

—

15 Career transition program (6) —

—

81

— Change in Tax receivable agreement liability(7) (10)

19

(34)

19 Tax impact of adjustments (8) (65)

8

226

55 Other tax adjustments (9) 1

1

4

4 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (197)

$ 637

$ (137)

$ 4,502

(1) Reflects net (loss) income to Class A common stock from pro forma exchange and conversion of corresponding shares of our Class D common shares held by

non-controlling interest holders as of December 31, 2022 and 2021. (2) Rocket Companies is subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state, local and Canadian taxes with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable

income of Holdings. The Adjustment to the benefit from (provision for) income tax reflects between (a) the income tax computed using the effective tax rates below

applied to the (loss) income before income taxes assuming Rocket Companies, Inc. owns 100% of the non-voting common interest units of Holdings and (b) the

benefit from (provision for) income taxes. The effective income tax rate for Adjusted Net (Loss) Income was 26.31% and 24.29% for three months and year ended

December 31, 2022, respectively, and 25.21% and 24.92% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. (3) The year ended December 31, 2022 amounts exclude the impact of the career transition program. (4) Reflects changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and the effects

of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs. (5) Reflects legal accrual related to a specific legal matter. (6) Reflects net expenses associated with compensation packages, healthcare coverage, career transition services, and accelerated vesting of certain equity awards. (7) Reflects changes in estimates of tax rates and other variables of the Tax receivable agreement liability. (8) Tax impact of adjustments gives effect to the income tax related to share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation

assumptions, loss on extinguishment of Senior Notes, litigation accrual, career transition program and the change in Tax receivable agreement liability at the

effective tax rates for each period. (9) Represents tax benefits due to the amortization of intangible assets and other tax attributes resulting from the purchase of Holdings units, net of payment

obligations under Tax Receivable Agreement.

Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Reconciliation ($ in millions, except shares and per share)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Diluted weighted average Class A Common shares outstanding 121,751,798

1,985,285,921

1,971,620,573

1,989,433,567 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D shares (1) 1,848,879,483

—

—

— Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,970,631,281

1,985,285,921

1,971,620,573

1,989,433,567















Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (197)

$ 637

$ (137)

$ 4,502 Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.10)

$ 0.32

$ (0.07)

$ 2.26

(1) Reflects the pro forma exchange and conversion of non-dilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation ($ amounts in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net (loss) income $ (493)

$ 865

$ 700

$ 6,072 Interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt 38

126

154

231 Income tax (benefit) provision (13)

(10)

42

113 Depreciation and amortization 24

19

94

75 Share-based compensation expense (1) 48

40

234

164 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges) (2) 202

(158)

(1,211)

(487) Litigation accrual (3) —

—

—

15 Career transition program (4) —

—

81

$ — Change in Tax receivable agreement liability (5) (10)

19

(34)

19 Adjusted EBITDA $ (204)

$ 901

$ 59

$ 6,200

(1) The year ended December 31, 2022 amounts exclude the impact of the career transition program. (2) Reflects changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and the

effects of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs. (3) Reflects legal accrual related to a specific legal matter. (4) Reflects net expenses associated with compensation packages, healthcare coverage, career transition services, and accelerated vesting of certain

equity awards. (5) Reflects changes in estimates of tax rates and other variables of the Tax receivable agreement liability.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA (collectively "our non-GAAP financial measures") as non-GAAP measures which management believes provide useful information to investors. We believe that the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for revenue, net (loss) income, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may define our non-GAAP financial measures differently, and as a result, our measures of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures provide indicators of performance that are not affected by fluctuations in certain costs or other items. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period, and management relies on these measures for planning and forecasting of future periods. Additionally, these measures allow management to compare our results with those of other companies that have different financing and capital structures.

We define "Adjusted Revenue" as total revenues net of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges). We define "Adjusted Net (Loss) Income " as tax-effected earnings before share-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges), loss on extinguishment of Senior Notes, a litigation accrual, career transition program, change in Tax receivable agreement liability, and the tax effects of those adjustments as applicable. We define "Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share" as Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by the diluted weighted average number of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the pro forma exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt, income tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges), a litigation accrual, career transition program, and change in Tax receivable agreement liability. We exclude from each of our non-GAAP financial measures the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges) as this represents a non-cash non-realized adjustment to our total revenues, reflecting changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operation. We also exclude effects of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs. Adjusted EBITDA includes Interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of Interest income, net, as these expenses are a direct cost driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

Our definitions of each of our non-GAAP financial measures allows us to add back certain cash and non-cash charges, and deduct certain gains that are included in calculating Total revenues, net, Net (loss) income attributable to Rocket Companies or Net (loss) income. However, these expenses and gains vary greatly, and are difficult to predict. From time to time in the future, we may include or exclude other items if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we revised our definition of Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EBITDA to also exclude the cash portion of share-based compensation expenses and the career transition program, respectively, and Adjusted EBITDA to include the Change in Tax receivable agreement liability, as these expenses do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance. Comparative periods presented to the extent impacted were updated.

Although we use our non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because they do not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business. Our non-GAAP financial measures can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. Our presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. Some of these limitations are: (a) they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt; (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements; and (d) they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. We compensate for these limitations by using our non-GAAP financial measures along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this document and are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document and in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Money, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rocket Mortgage Canada, Lendesk, Core Digital Media, Rocket Central and Rock Connections.

Rocket Companies' mission is to be the best at creating certainty in life's most complex moments so that its clients can live their dreams. The Company helps clients achieve the dream of home ownership and financial freedom through industry-leading client experiences powered by its simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies ranked #7 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2022 and has placed in the top third of the list for 19 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website.

