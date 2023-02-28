Mindtickle Announces Strategic New Hire, Triple-Digit Customer Growth, and 145% ARR Increase from New Revenue Enablement & Operations Products

Company Growth Reflects B2B Sales Teams' Focus on Improving Revenue Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle , the global leader in sales enablement and training technology, today announced Eric Anderson as its new President, Go-to-Market. With nearly three decades of senior leadership experience in scaling high-growth technology companies, Anderson now oversees all aspects of the Mindtickle customer journey further helping Mindtickle grow as a leader in revenue enablement and operations technologies.

(PRNewsfoto/Mindtickle) (PRNewswire)

Mindtickle, the global leader in sales enablement & training technology, announced Eric Anderson as its new President.

In the financial year 2022-2023, Mindtickle's conversation intelligence solution, Call AI, saw 110% growth in logo count and 97.3% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) while its sales content enablement solution, Asset Hub saw 223% growth in logo count and 185% growth in ARR. Additionally, existing customers continued to spend more on Mindtickle's training and enablement products, delivering a net retention in excess of 100%.

"Mindtickle is entering its next growth stage, and this is the right time to bolster our leadership team with industry veterans who can further strengthen our capabilities as an organization," said Krishna Depura, CEO of Mindtickle. "Eric has experience driving strong alignment across all go-to-market functions to improve the value customers derive from technology solutions and services. As we seek to help organizations improve and consolidate their revenue technology stack, Eric's experience doing the same in marketing technology will help us drive sustainable growth."

Anderson will lead the Global Operations of Marketing, Sales, Customer Success Group, Partnerships & Alliances, RevOps, and Enablement Teams. He will oversee and align all aspects of the customer journey from brand awareness to deployment, customer and partner success, and renewal and expansion activities. Most recently Anderson served as Chief Revenue Officer at Optimizely where he helped to align their GTM efforts. Prior to this, Anderson's deep experience includes successful stints as the CRO at Spredfast and ReturnPath and Nuance Communications as the Vice President of Worldwide Sales. In these roles, he successfully created teams to accelerate company growth while deepening relationships with customers to ensure they saw the best value from their implementations.

"In the face of economic uncertainty across every industry, sales enablement becomes more necessary than ever to ensure businesses can stay resilient," said Anderson. "Mindtickle is unrivaled in its ability to drive topline results and revenue productivity by combining data-based enablement with effective deal execution. I'm excited to join a team that's so focused on helping CROs, revenue leaders, and enablement align on the common purpose of improving sales performance."

For more information about Mindtickle and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.mindtickle.com.

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is the market-leading sales readiness and operations platform, helping revenue leaders at world-class companies like Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, and Wipro be ready to grow revenue by increasing knowledge, understanding ideal sales behaviors, and adapting to change. Dozens of Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies use Mindtickle to define excellence, build knowledge, align content, analyze performance, and optimize behavior throughout their sales organizations. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as both the #2 enterprise software product and #7 sales software product. Visit www.mindtickle.com or find us on LinkedIn to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mindtickle