Lectron Appoints Jay Goldman as Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectron, the nation's top electric vehicle charging manufacturer, announced today the appointment of Jay Goldman as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Goldman has a 20+ year track record of accelerating growth at some of the top EV and EV charging companies. As CRO of Lectron, Goldman will be responsible for driving revenue with car OEMs, fleets, DC charging companies, grid operators, dealership networks and more.

"I have dedicated my career to the success of sustainable and innovative technology. Lectron is at the forefront of providing quality charging solutions for BEV and PHEV drivers. I'm excited to join Lectron as the new CRO, and I'm focused on providing a seamless charging experience for drivers through Lectron's powerful Level 2 charging stations, portable chargers, and adapters,' said Goldman.

Goldman joins Lectron during a period of rapid growth – including expanding its retail footprint, product portfolio, and opening its Los Angeles offices.

"Jay Goldman is a veteran of the EV industry. He has a proven track record of driving revenue growth at companies across the industry and we are delighted to have him on board." said Lectron Founder and CEO, Christopher Maiwald.

Goldman is currently based at Lectron's Los Angeles office. Prior to Lectron, he served as Chief Sales Officer at Plugshare, Vice President of Business Development at EVgo, and Director of Charging Infrastructure & Energy Services, Business Development at Faraday Future.

