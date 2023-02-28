Guidehouse Insights Names Signify and Itron Leading Smart Streetlighting Vendors

Leaders demonstrate compelling vision, market presence and geographic reach, and networking and software technology to efficiently boost a full smart city environment



BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights identifies companies that are leading the smart streetlighting market and analyzes their performance relative to each other.

Smart streetlighting has established itself as one of the cornerstone technologies of a smart city landscape. The combination of smart controllers and LED lights can greatly improve efficiency and reduce costs, while the connected and distributed infrastructure serves as an ideal platform for hosting other smart city technologies to improve transportation systems, parking, public safety, and environmental quality. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Signify and Itron are the leading smart streetlighting vendors.

"The three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have seen inflections in many trends that were present in years prior," says Grant Samms, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Specifically, the crisis refocused cities on the importance of ensuring solid infrastructure as a foundation for supporting residents' activities."

The rankings in the report focus on providers of connected lighting controls, software, and networking solutions. They also consider the degree to which a company's streetlighting technology can be integrated into a broader smart city Internet of Things (IoT) landscape. The leaders combine a compelling vision for their offerings catalog, the market presence and geographic reach to deliver that vision, and the networking and software technology to efficiently boost a full smart city environment, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Smart Streetlighting Vendors, examines the strategy and execution of 16 smart streetlighting suppliers with the capacity to play a leading role in large-scale deployments. These vendors are rated on 10 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; product strategy; geographic reach; market presence; sales, marketing, and distribution; product features and portfolio; product integration; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked to provide industry participants an objective assessment of companies' relative strengths and weaknesses in the growing global smart streetlighting and smart cities markets. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

