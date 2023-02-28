Captivate Highlights Women in Business through Content Series

Custom content series elevates women in the workplace, focusing on resilience, community between female professionals and their tips to create a path to professional success.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Captivate, North America's leading digital-out-of-home video network, is proud to announce the return of its hit Women in Business content series this March in celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day. This year, the series will amplify the resilience female professionals have shown and the community they've built within their workplace.

The series will showcase career advice from over 50 prominent female figures from brands such as PepsiCo, Mastercard, Citi, IBM's The Weather Company, Publicis Media and more. These powerhouses will share their expertise in establishing good habits, finding strength and extending support to their peers. Advice featured in the campaign includes:

"Get comfortable being uncomfortable. When you're uncomfortable it means you're stretching your limits, growing and ultimately, will lead you to be a stronger, more confident person," Kate Brady , Head of Next Gen DTC Connections & Innovation, PepsiCo





"Your career is a marathon, not a sprint. Plan and prepare for it accordingly," Rekha Yadav , Head of Global Brand Media, Citi





"The road to advancement is rarely straight. There's turns, twists and hills and they are all necessary to help you become who you need to be in your career," Ha'Londra Dismond, Programmatic Media Manager, HP Inc.





"Be your authentic self! Trust your instincts and remember to pay it forward to the next generation of leaders," Meghan Grant , Chief Client Experience Officer, Havas Media Group

Along with the feature, Captivate Office Pulse is releasing the results of a study that found female professionals continue to exhibit resilience in the workplace, championing fellow working women along the way. Women are more than twice as likely as men to have a female mentor (36% vs. 17%), and also more likely to have a mentor of any gender (48% vs 44%).

Other insights from the study include:

Nearly 2 in 3 workers attribute a career achievement to a female mentor, boss or peer

82% of women feel their ideas are valued in the workplace, up significantly from 70% in 2022

A custom curated content series from Captivate's editorial team that elevates outstanding female changemakers in media, tech and finance will be prominent on Captivate screens for the month of March as part of the feature.

Additionally, Captivate will host an actionable workshop and networking event in Toronto for female professionals, called Resilience through Community, in partnership with the Canadian Marketing Association.

The Women in Business series launches March 1 across Captivate's network of nearly 14,500 screens in premier office towers and luxury residential properties throughout North America.

