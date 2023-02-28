Aramco and droppGroup sign Web3 Technology Collaboration MoU

Groundbreaking innovation collaboration, exploring ways to create Global Tokenized Network connecting all Aramco stakeholders, unveiled at the iktva 2023 Forum & Exhibition

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- droppGroup ("dropp") today announced the signing of an industry-first Web3 Technology Memorandum of Understanding with Aramco, to explore how the parties may collaborate together to apply dropp's proprietary Web3 technology in furtherance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" quality of life program.

Nabil Alnuaim, senior Vice President of Digital and Information Technology and Faisal Almonai, Global Chairman of droppGroup sign MoU at IKTVA 2023, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. (PRNewswire)

Through this collaboration, dropp and Aramco will explore co-developing a wide range of unique Web3 innovations that have potential to benefit Aramco employees, including an experiential on-boarding and training ecosystem, and a fully interoperable tokenized network and Web3 rewards program.

About droppGroup

droppGroup ("dropp"), creates communities and Web3 experiences for enterprise clients & users through its proprietary tech stack including Ai/ML, Extended Reality (XR), tokenized networks, contextual learning and customized metaverse environments. dropp's solutions are based on the development and deployment of phygital innovations connecting the physical and digital worlds to deliver unique value to all stakeholders.

Headquartered in New York with additional operational hubs in Canada and Saudi Arabia, dropp has developed multiple proprietary, patent-protected innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, XR, computer vision algorithms and streaming.

For more info, please visit droppgroup.xyz

