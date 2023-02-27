Xerris Inc., an Accolite Digital Company, is proud to announce a multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud transformation and innovation for customers.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Strategic Collaboration Agreement is a significant milestone for Xerris, as it solidifies its position within the AWS Partner Network (APN) and allows Xerris to offer an even broader range of capabilities and offerings to help customers navigate their cloud strategies and drive innovation. The multi-year collaboration is a testament to Xerris' commitment to providing the highest level of expertise and service.

Xerris is also proud to have two AWS Partner Ambassadors, Collin Smith and Jonathan McCracken, on its team. AWS Ambassadors are an elite group of AWS experts who have become technical experts in various domains by obtaining AWS certifications and developing publicly consumable content such as technical write-ups. Xerris has also achieved over 100 AWS Certifications, including a new APN certification distinction, and four AWS competencies. This demonstrates Xerris' expertise with AWS.

"Xerris is a trusted member of the AWS Partner Network, and we are proud to solidify our relationship through this multi-year collaboration. AWS and Xerris share a commitment to empower companies in their cloud strategies and digital transformation journeys," says Jeremy Tooley, CEO of Xerris.

"Xerris was a key accelerant to de-risking the delivery of Trimac's digital transformation initiative by listening and guiding our technical staff and business stakeholders on generating rapid business value for the organization, while leveraging AWS best practices in cost optimization and security.," says Harshad Haroon, Director Digital Transformation & Data Engineering, Trimac Transportation.

"Customers want partners that intimately know their business, their industry, and the workloads they want to move to the cloud," says Eric Gales, Canada Country Manager of AWS. "We're excited to expand our relationship with Xerris as they continue to leverage their technical expertise, and the vast portfolio of AWS products and services, to help customers improve efficiencies and drive innovation."

Xerris will leverage its core competencies in DevOps, Microsoft Workloads, Retail, and Migration to offer world-class solutions leveraging AWS services including its recent service Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) Observability Accelerator, which provides organizations with a tool for configuring and deploying a purpose-built observability solution on Amazon EKS clusters. "Cloud enablement is a critical part of Accolite's long-term growth strategy. We are extremely excited for, Xerris to be part of the AWS Partner Network. We look forward to offering our global clients the highest level of expertise and service to support them in their cloud transformation," says Leela Kaza, CEO of Accolite Digital.

Xerris, an Accolite Digital company, is a Calgary-based, remote cloud technology services company providing Application Modernization, DevOps, Kubernetes, Cloud Strategy, Migration, and Data & Analytics services to clients across North America. Xerris meets clients on their digital journey, focusing on trust, outcomes, and value while crafting solutions to address complex business challenges. For more information, please visit xerris.com .

Accolite Digital is a leading digital transformation services provider that delivers design-led digital transformation initiatives to Fortune 500 clients. Accolite provides these services to the banking and financial services, insurance, technology, media and telecom, healthcare, and logistics industries. Accolite has 3,000 professionals globally and a presence across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit accolite.com.

