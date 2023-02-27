Wirelessly Powered Security Cameras Presented At MWC for the First Time

Ossia will demonstrate the award-winning ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera to the public for the first time at MWC.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC /CE -approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that the company has opened pre-ordering for the 2023-CES-award-winning ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera. The security camera was honored with the 2023 CES Award in the Smart Home category.

The ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Cameras are designed to be easy to install without the need for batteries, wiring, or manual charging. This wirelessly powered security system:

Automatically delivers power over the air, without the need for user intervention, batteries, or wiring

Do NOT require frequent battery changes or wired charging

Can be placed in hard to access locations, to discourage tampering; can easily be moved

Can power multiple security cameras simultaneously

"This is the world's first wirelessly powered security system," says Jennifer Grenz, CMO and CRO at Ossia. "Security camera batteries are expensive, inconvenient, and notoriously die at the worst time. The ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera works consistently and reliably, and receives power automatically, without worry of dead or low-charge batteries leaving expensive property vulnerable."

The camera system comes with everything a business needs to set up their wirelessly powered security camera systems throughout their workplace. Ossia is offering two bundles for pre-order. The first bundle is made for commercial spaces that are about 600 to 800 square feet and includes one Cota Transmitter and three cameras. The second bundle is designed for larger commercial spaces of about 800 to 1,200 square feet and includes two Cota Transmitters and six cameras.

"The ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera will be the first commercially available wirelessly powered product," said Doug Stovall, CEO of Ossia, "and is designed to be the world's easiest security system for anyone to install, maintain, and use. With this system, organizations and builders will be making a huge step toward reducing their reliance on disposable batteries and decreasing their environmental footprint while improving security and overall sustainability."

The cameras can be placed anywhere within 30 feet of the transmitters, and do not need to be in line of sight of each other. The ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera system transmits power through glass, sheet rock, and wood (though not brick or cement), just like Wi-Fi. The transmitter and cameras can be in separate rooms or spaces. This product is designed as an indoor security system, and is managed through the cloud.

The ARCHOS Cota Camera pairs with Ossia's Cota Real Wireless Power to enable a reliable security system that does not require batteries or wiring. Cota is also available for purchase or as a technology license for manufacturers.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

