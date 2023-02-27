Living Proof Launches New No-Frizz Smooth Stylers in Partnership with P2 Science

The Two Science-Backed Brands Debut Breakthrough Smoothing Technology

Catered by Hair Type and Texture to the No Frizz Franchise

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Proof, Inc., the high-performance, science-backed haircare company, originally founded by MIT scientists has partnered with P2 Science, an equally high-performing green chemistry company started at Yale University, to bring the latest advancement in proprietary anti-frizz smoothing technology to consumers.

This academia-born duo pushed the boundaries of innovation and developed a new Proprietary Smoothing Technology, featured in the No Frizz Smooth Stylers, that provides smoothness and frizz control that lasts for 96 hours – delivering 75% less frizz and 6x smoother hair. *

Living Proof entered the haircare market almost 20 years ago with a unique and inventive approach to real-world hair problems, addressing the #1 consumer hair concern, frizz. The brand engineered the biggest anti-frizz breakthrough in 30 years in 2009 and today they continue to re-invent themselves by improving on this technology with a customized approach to frizz based on individual hair type and texture to achieve better frizz protection and smoothness than ever before.

As science experts, Living Proof understands that different hair types and textures require individualized treatment. The partnership with P2 Science was designed to develop an even more advanced Proprietary Smoothing Technology that reduces hair surface friction and weightlessly shields each strand from humidity, preventing and controlling frizz to leave hair with long-lasting smoothness. The new technology, found in Living Proof's newly launched No Frizz Smooth Stylers, is made of a bio-based material that provides higher humidity resistance, conditioning, and smoothing benefits. The new stylers were formulated for fine, medium, or thick/coarse hair types.

"Living Proof is committed to the highest performance across all metrics – that is what makes their products great, and that is what makes it so exciting to work with them," says Dr. Patrick Foley, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of P2 Science. "Together we are reaching for next levels of performance in haircare."

"It's a dream come true to have a leading prestige haircare brand use our ingredients in such a high-profile way with this incredible new technology platform," says Neil Burns, CEO of P2 Science. "The teams worked very hard to create something truly unique and the results certainly speak for themselves."

"Living Proof 's partnership with P2 Science has resulted in the re-invention of smooth hair, addressing the four elements of smooth – frizz protection, fiber alignment, static and flyaway control, and a natural, non-greasy finish," says Ron McLaughlin, Senior VP of R&D at Living Proof.

In their ongoing efforts to support environmental causes, the two brands partnered with and contributed to One Tree Planted aiding in the reforestation, conservation, and protection of endangered forests. They have been presented with a certification for 1747 trees planted in the U.S.

*When using the No Frizz System (Shampoo, Conditioner + Styler vs. untreated)

About Living Proof

In 2005, an unlikely combination of biotech scientists from MIT and renowned hair stylists came together to pioneer a first-of-its-kind haircare philosophy based in science. Our mission was to create inventive solutions designed to solve real-world hair problems, not conceal them. 120 global patents, 450+ formulas, 44 products, 100+ awards, and 18 years later, we continue to put research at the forefront of our formulations. Today, Living Proof is Science in Action, utilizing in-house scientific discovery and invention to develop the latest innovations in haircare that deliver game-changing results for all hair types and textures. For more information, visit livingproof.com.

About P2 Science

P2 Science is a green chemistry company, co-founded by Professor Paul Anastas, head of the Yale Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering and Dr. Patrick Foley. P2 has developed and patented technologies for converting renewable feedstocks into high-value specialty products. Investors in P2 include BASF Venture Capital, Xeraya Capital, Elm Street Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Ironwood Capital, HG Ventures, Chanel, Lewis and Clark Agrifood. The company started up its first manufacturing plant in September of 2018 which produces novel renewable aroma chemicals and cosmetic ingredients. For more information, visit p2science.com.

