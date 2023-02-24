Bloom Nutrition Rapidly Expands Retail Presence, Entering Walmart's Growing Health and Wellness Category

The Viral and Best-Selling Supplement Brand Answers Increased Consumer Demand With Widespread Access To Wellness Product Offerings

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Nutrition , the fan-favorite wellness company with coveted, easy-to-use and effective health supplements, announced its expanding retail presence by launching into Walmart retail stores nationwide and online . Furthering Bloom's mission to provide approachable, accessible and delicious health products to all. The brand will specifically be stocking the shelves within Walmart's wellness aisles with their viral Greens & Superfoods powder .

Bloom Nutrition (PRNewswire)

Over the past year, Bloom products have grown tremendously in popularity, including the fan-favorite Greens & Superfoods, which has become one of the best-selling wellness products on the market for its delicious taste and daily gut health support," said Mari Llewellyn, CEO of Bloom, Mental Health Advocate, and Fitness Entrepreneur. "As we look to make our products more accessible to everyone throughout the country, we're thrilled to expand our retail presence into Walmart stores nationwide, ensuring we can continue to help everyone bloom into their best selves!"

As the brand quickly accelerates its retail distribution, consumers will be able to find Bloom products in more than 1787 Walmart locations. This new retail launch comes on the heels of the brand's unprecedented recent success. Bloom launched it's Greens & Superfood powder in Target stores across the country in late 2022 and is trending at the #1 Nutrition and Vitamins and has sold out at numerous locations. Bloom is also available direct-to-consumer nationwide through Amazon and is a best-selling supplement with over 21 thousand 5-star reviews. Consumers can also purchase Bloom's coveted products on the brand's own website, bloomnu.com .

The following Bloom products are currently available online to purchase and will be rolling out in Walmart stores within the coming weeks:

Mango and Berry flavors for $29.98 25 count Greens & Superfoods containers in bothandflavors for

Variety Stick Packs Box (including Mango and Berry flavors) for $14.98 10 count(including Mango and Berry flavors) for

Bloom's Greens & Superfoods are formulated with hand-picked ingredients to enhance your performance and everyday health, and are gluten-free, non-GMO, with no added sugar and 100% natural ingredients. The brand's hero product contains more than 30 key nutrients, including whole fruits and vegetables, fiber, probiotics, and more, to help fight bloat, aid digestion, increase natural energy levels, support the immune system, promote a healthy gut and lay the foundation for glowing skin.

To find a store near you or learn more about the brand, visit bloomnu.com, and follow @bloomsupps on Instagram and @bloomnu on TikTok.

About Bloom:

CEO, Mental Health Advocate, and Fitness Entrepreneur Mari Llewellyn founded Bloom. Bloom wellness products continue to grow in popularity and appeal to a wide demographic. The company first rose to fame as a result of the coveted Greens & Superfoods product. In addition to this fan-favorite product, Bloom also offers effective gym supplements, Mari's Matcha, collagen mixes and more - all of which are made with hand-picked ingredients to create benefit-driven products. During Mari's personal fitness and health journey, she struggled to find health supplements with high quality ingredients that tasted delicious, thus Bloom was born: approachable and delicious health supplements designed to fuel your fitness journey and give your body the nutrients it needs to bloom.

Bloom Launches in Target (PRNewswire)

