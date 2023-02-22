ZIPPO & SKIDZ COLLABORATE ON A 90'S-INSPIRED STREETWEAR COLLECTION TO LIGHT UP YOUR WORLD

The three-piece capsule collection features Zippo lighter inspired apparel and a coordinating lighter

BRADFORD, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zippo Manufacturing Company, the world-renowned maker of the iconic windproof lighter and a growing assortment of lifestyle and outdoor products, has teamed up with SKIDZ, the NYC-based streetwear brand that has appeared on some of the biggest names in entertainment for more than 30 years, to create a special-edition streetwear and accessory collection.

Merging quality, practicality, and head-turning good looks, the 90's inspired three-piece collection is complete with a taxi-yellow Zippo windproof lighter featuring the SKIDZ "Slippery When Wet" logo along with a unisex SKIDZ original one-size drawstring pant and reversible bucket hat featuring a colorful all-over motif of Zippo lighter designs.

"Comfort and bold, bright designs have always gone hand-in-hand for us at SKIDZ," said Rick Fayer, Founder and President at SKIDZ. "After relaunching the brand in 2019, we have been focused on reintroducing our brand to the world in exciting ways. With Zippo, we found a cultural icon with the same passion for stand-out innovative design."

The collaboration between Zippo and SKIDZ celebrates confidence, self-expression, and quality American manufacturing – values shared by both iconic culture and lifestyle brands.

"Last year we launched our new global brand platform, 'Live with Confidence,' which encompasses Zippo's legacy and ongoing evolution," said Lucas Johnson, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing at Zippo Manufacturing Company. "We remain true in our longstanding commitment to fine craftsmanship and durability, and it is this solid foundation that gives us, and our fans, the freedom to try new things. SKIDZ is the perfect fit for a collaboration because their apparel is all about individuality and freedom."

Prices range from $42 to $88 with the full collection available to shop on both Zippo.com and SKIDZNYC.com.

About Zippo

One of the most recognized brands in the world, Zippo was founded in the fall of 1932 by George G. Blaisdell in Bradford, Pennsylvania, where it has manufactured over 600 million windproof lighters. With the exception of improvements to the flint wheel and modifications in case finishes, the product remains unchanged and is backed by the company's famous lifetime guarantee – "It works or we fix it free.™" Zippo's diverse product line includes lighters and accessories; butane candle lighters; and a robust line of heat and flame products for outdoor enthusiasts. Zippo markets in over 180 countries and owns Bradford-based W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company and the Wellsville, NY-based Northern Lights Candles as well as the trademarks to the Ronson, Ronsonol and Barber Street Candles brands.

About SKIDZ

SKIDZ was launched in 1987 by Rick Fayer. The goal was to create a brand where comfort and style go hand-in-hand while always having fun. SKIDZ, almost overnight and completely organically, became an iconic brand to 80's and 90's fashion and culture. The "slippery when wet" sign quickly became synonymous with SKIDZ. SKIDZ pioneered a look and created a community for individuals to express their own style. SKIDZ continues to produce all of its apparel domestically in America with family-owned factories. SKIDZ is available worldwide through the website.

