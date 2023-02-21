RHEEM® LAUNCHES SMART, SUSTAINABLE AND HIGH EFFICIENCY MAXIMUS™ GAS WATER HEATER

Replenishing Water Two Times Faster, Maximus is Designed to Deliver on Homeowners Hot Water Needs

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products, is introducing Rheem® Maximus™, a super high efficiency gas water heater designed with a powerful, efficient burner.

ENERGY STAR® certified, Maximus reduces energy use and carbon emissions by up to 36 percent and NOx emissions by up to 75 percent and features 100% recyclable packaging. With combined power vent and power direct vent, this water heater allows homeowners, especially those with larger homes, to enjoy optimal hot water performance while benefiting from energy cost savings.

"We took Maximus beyond the basic requirements of efficiency regulations, trends and existing water heating technology," said Jeff Haney , Global Director Product Management, Rheem. "Maximus is so powerful that the Rheem's 50-gallon unit outperforms other 100-gallon standard gas tanks while saving energy and costs."

Created to give homeowners ample hot water access, the unit's sustainable design is up to 55 percent more efficient than a standard gas water heater. Larger homes can rely on Maximus, as it replenishes hot water up to two times faster than a standard gas tank, to provide continuous hot water when demand is high. Powerful features like MaxMode™ help deliver an extra boost of up to 15 percent more hot water.

Designed by plumbers and perfected by Rheem engineers, Maximus is also easy to install. The unit fits into small spaces like a closet with flexible venting options and top and side water connections. Models feature built-in EcoNet® smart monitoring technology which offers complete control of adjusting temperature, operating modes, scheduling and the ability to view energy usage and system health.

For added peace of mind, built-in 360° LeakSense™ Leak Detection System provides maximum protection. Service alerts can be received immediately through the EcoNet app. Rheem also provides homeowners with the option of adding LeakGuard™ Auto Water Shut-off Valve as an accessory which protects their home from potential water damage by limiting leaks to no more than 20 ounces of water.

Maximus is built to last with double the tank protection backed by a 12-year tank and parts warranty. Additional savings can also be achieved through available tax credits and local utility rebates.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd.® of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988. Today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Intergas, Friedrich, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, Splendid®, Solahart® and EverHot™ as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

