NetSPI Appoints Scott Lundgren and John Spiliotis to its Board of Directors

Veteran security industry executives appointed to support offensive security leader's next stage of growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI, the leader in enterprise penetration testing and offensive security, today announced the appointment of Scott Lundgren and John Spiliotis to its Board of Directors. The two veteran security industry executives will support the company's next stage of growth following a year of record momentum.

NetSPI logo (PRNewsfoto/NetSPI) (PRNewswire)

Lundgren and Spiliotis will support the company's next stage of growth following a year of record momentum.

"We're honored to have Scott and John join our Board during such an exciting, pivotal time for NetSPI," said Aaron Shilts, CEO of NetSPI. "Their proven track records of building and advising high-growth cybersecurity companies, combined with their passion for empowering the next generation of business leaders, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and scale."

With over two decades of technology and security industry experience, Lundgren currently serves as the Chief Technology Officer at VMware Carbon Black. Having taken the journey with Carbon Black as a founding member, through IPO in 2018, and the VMware acquisition in 2019, he brings a long history of balancing technology requirements under the pressure of rapid business growth. Lundgren has a foundational understanding of offensive security, beginning his cybersecurity career penetration testing for the U.S. Air Force.

"Penetration testing is an area of security that benefits from the underlying expertise of the team and the rigor in which the work is performed and communicated," said Lundgren. "NetSPI has built an incredible team of offensive security experts, with a hands-on, customer-first approach that stands out in the industry. I look forward to being part of NetSPI's growth story."

Spiliotis currently serves as a sales and go-to-market (GTM) advisor with NetSPI investor KKR. Prior to his advisory engagement with the global investment firm, he held several executive sales positions with high-growth technology companies, most recently as the Senior Vice President of Sales at Palo Alto Networks. Spiliotis is also on the Board of Directors for ReliaQuest and is a GTM advisor for various other cybersecurity companies.

"Two years ago, I was introduced to NetSPI through KKR's Next-Generation Technology growth portfolio. Immediately, they impressed me with their momentum, energy, and value proposition," said Spiliotis. "NetSPI has the right ingredients to continue achieving massive success. I'm honored to join the Board, where I'll continue to help NetSPI maximize its opportunity and support employee development in the sales organization alongside the leadership team and my partners at KKR."

The Board appointments follow a string of notable company updates, with NetSPI recently announcing the acquisition of nVisium and the introduction of NetSPI Labs. For more information about NetSPI, visit www.netspi.com.

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management. Today, NetSPI offers the most comprehensive suite of offensive security solutions – penetration testing as a service, attack surface management, and breach and attack simulation. Through a combination of technology innovation and human ingenuity NetSPI helps organizations discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities. For over 20 years, its global cybersecurity experts have been committed to securing the world's most prominent organizations, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading global cloud providers, four of the five largest healthcare companies, three FAANG companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers and e-commerce companies, and 50 percent of the Fortune® 50. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with global offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India. Follow NetSPI on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Tori Norris, NetSPI

victoria.norris@netspi.com

(630) 258-0277

Jessica Bettencourt, Inkhouse for NetSPI

netspi@inkhouse.com

(774) 451-5142

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NetSPI