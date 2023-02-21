Leviton Announces 2023 Captain Code Program

New guide highlights the National Electrical Code® updates with expert analysis in print, online, or mobile app format

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the ninth edition of its popular Captain Code Guide, featuring the 2023 changes and additions to the National Electrical Code (NEC®). The 120-page booklet is available at no cost through participating distributors, the Captain Code mobile app for Apple and Google devices or online at leviton.com/captaincode.

"Keeping up with the National Electrical Code is critical for electrical contractors and all electrical professionals," said Thomas Degnan, contractor channel manager at Leviton. "When the NEC is revised every three years, those in the industry need to know what changed, how it impacts their work and what the appropriate product solutions are for compliance."

Leviton's Captain Code program provides electrical contractors and builders accurate and timely code analysis and helps them navigate the changes and updates as they occur within each code cycle. The program is based on a partnership between Leviton, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) and recognized code scholar James Stallcup.

"We know how busy electrical contractors are and Leviton's free Captain Code program helps to distill volumes of information into an easy to search and consume format, added Degnan.

To keep the content manageable, each code change is tagged by vertical/application. This user-friendly approach enables the reader to go right to the industry in which they work. For example, if a reader works in healthcare, they simply search "healthcare" and all appropriate code passages are presented."

With more than 80 code changes detailed in the 2023 NEC, Leviton's Captain Code Guide quickly conveys all main code requirements on topics like the expansion of arc-fault and surge protection and new allowances for 10-amp circuits.

To learn more about the Leviton Captain Code Program or to access the guide, visit www.leviton.com/captaincode.

