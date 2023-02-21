Former NSA Director Joins Duality Advisory Board

Duality Adds Government Cyber Security Leader Admiral Michael Rogers to Advisory Board

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies , the leader in privacy preserving data collaboration is proud to announce that Adm. Michael Rogers (ret.), former commander of the United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and chief of the Central Security Service (CSS), has joined the Duality esteemed board of advisors.

"I am excited to join Duality's advisory board to support the company's mission of delivering advanced data protection capabilities that enable organizations in public and private sectors to collaborate on their sensitive data. Collaboration requires trust, safety and security and technology must support these values in the world of exponentially growing data and strengthening AI and machine-learning", said Adm. Rogers.

Adm. Rogers has dedicated his government and public service career to cybersecurity and privacy and brings decades of command leadership in service to the national cyber security missions of the United States and its allied nations. His tenure coupled with that of Duality's founders, who make up some of the foremost leaders in advanced cryptography and data science, further strengthen the company's commitment to transform the way organizations collaborate on their sensitive data.

"We are delighted to welcome to our advisory board Adm. Rogers, who has dedicated his government career to cyber defense and security," said Rina Shainski, Duality's chairwoman and co-founder. "Adm. Rogers has a deep-rooted understanding of how data, privacy and security intersect and shares the importance of Duality's mission to advance privacy-enabled data collaboration in all regulated industries", added Shainski.

Adm. Rogers will collaborate with Duality to expedite the deployment of their advanced data collaboration and privacy-preserving technologies to address national security challenges and those of other regulated industries, such as financial services and healthcare. Duality's products are powered by OpenFHE (openfhe.org), the leading open source Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) library, that has been developed with years of ongoing funding from leading R&D agencies, including DARPA, the premier technology funding agency in the United States. Adm. Rogers will also work with Duality to educate government regulators and standards bodies on the needs for strong privacy technologies to protect the best interests of citizens and government. Duality's core team has decades of experience developing and deploying privacy technologies in support of national security objectives, enabling unmatched ability for highly efficient computations on encrypted data to address the security demands of the US Government, financial services, healthcare organizations and in general commercial applications.

"Following our history of success with government privacy technology initiatives and with government financial and healthcare agencies, we at Duality continue to enable privacy-enhanced data collaborations in public and private sectors. We are excited to work with Adm. Rogers in expanding our activities in the government sector, and it speaks to the trust government leaders have in our team", said Kurt Rohloff, Duality Technologies Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder.

For more information on Duality and Adm. Rogers vision on trust and security in data collaborations – please listen to this interview.

About Duality Technologies

Duality is the leader in privacy enhanced secure data collaboration, empowering organizations worldwide to maximize the value of their data without compromising on privacy or regulatory compliance. Founded and led by world-renowned cryptographers and data scientists, Duality operationalizes privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) to accelerate data insights by enabling analysis and AI on encrypted data, while preserving data privacy, compliance and protecting valuable IP. A Gartner Cool Vendor, Duality was named a Tech Pioneer 2021 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and listed on Fast Company's 2020 Most Innovative Companies and recently won the 2022 CB Insights' AI 100, the 2022 RegTech 100 Awards, and the AIFinTech100 2022 Awards.

