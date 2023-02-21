Alleaves and Leafly Announce New Partnership

Cannabis retailers can improve their operational efficiency and enhance their customers' online shopping experience with this new point-of-sale (POS) system integration.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleaves , an explosive and industry-leading seed-to-sale tech company, announces integration with Leafly , one of the world's leading cannabis discovery marketplaces and resources. The companies will work together to provide customers with an all-new and enhanced experience.

Alleaves and Leafly announce new integration for cannabis retailers!

"Alleaves is excited to announce this partnership with Leafly," said Mike Beedles, Co-Founder and CEO of Alleaves. "Alleaves continues to expand our footprint in many ways, one of them being key integrations along the way. Together, Alleaves and Leafly provide key components to further our mission to be the leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for cannabis companies nationwide, and stay true to our dedication to Control, Clarity, Cohesion, and Compliance."

With this new partnership, customers will receive real-time inventory updates from Alleaves, with automatic menu syncs between the POS and Leafly.

"As we continue to expand Leafly's offerings to provide cannabis consumers with the best possible shopping experience, partnerships like this are so important and equally exciting," said Jason Tartaglia, Senior Vice President of Product for Leafly. "This new integration with Alleaves brings increased value to our retailers and our platform."

This integration comes days after Alleaves announced its acquisition of Forian's Biotrack, in a $30 million dollar deal. This industry-shaking purchase, coupled with a new batch of leading integration partners and rapid expansion into new territories, reaffirms Alleaves' place as a leader in the cannabis tech industry.

About Alleaves:

Alleaves was founded with a knowledge of cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and sale embedded in the company's culture. Their ultimate goal is to optimize the unique complexity of the cannabis journey affecting its operator customers, with a top-of-the-line ERP platform, focusing on the flexibility for customers to choose elements of its cohesive system designed to improve cannabis operator business operations. For more information, please visit Alleaves' website at www.alleaves.com .

About Leafly:

Leafly helps millions of people discover cannabis each year. Our powerful tools help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple's App Store or Google Play.

